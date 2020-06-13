Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Wellington, CO with balcony

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3124 Alybar Drive
3124 Alybar Drive, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1618 sqft
Available July 16th Dog Negotiable - Sorry no cats This is a new 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Wellington. Some of the features include an attached garage, unfinished basement, central a/c, patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6925 Raleigh Street
6925 Raleigh Street, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a very nice 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, 3 car garage, fenced yard, patio, central a/c.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
7363 Ocean Ridge Street
7363 Ocean Ridge Street, Wellington, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2132 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Wellington! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Fall in love with this light and bright four level home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4202 White Deer Lane
4202 White Deer Lane, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
4202 White Deer Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch with rec room and wet bar - 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch, fully finished basement with wet bar, large backyard, and 3 car garage! Open plan has vaulted ceilings, wood floors,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7463 Final Turn Dr.
7463 Final Turn Dr, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3032 sqft
7463 Final Turn Dr.
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2475 Ashland Lane
2475 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2475 Ashland Lane Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins - Simply beautiful! Classic 2 Story Home in North Fort Collins minutes from 1-25, schools with quality features including wood flooring , new carpet, nice private

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2408 Summerpark Lane
2408 Summerpark Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2156 sqft
2408 Summerpark Lane Available 09/07/20 ***MUST SEE! 4 Bed/3 Bath in Maple Hill***** - This newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home in north Fort Collins is a MUST SEE! Spacious open floor plan includes new carpet throughout.
1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
Rogers Park
4 Units Available
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Prospect-Shields
29 Units Available
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lake Street Homes
7 Units Available
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,140
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Scotch Pines
4 Units Available
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,258
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prospect-Shields
10 Units Available
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,174
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southmoor Village
8 Units Available
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,211
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
1 of 34

Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
Prospect-Shields
25 Units Available
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
1 of 30

Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
1 of 28

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
University North
7 Units Available
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
938 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
1 of 33

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
Downtown Fort Collins
8 Units Available
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,223
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1055 sqft
You’ll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Old Prospect
1 Unit Available
1720 Morningside Dr
1720 Morningside Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
949 sqft
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1200/mo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University Park
1 Unit Available
724 S College Ave
724 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
This spacious home has old charm and character! 3 bed, 2 bath. Available July 1st. Large, screened in front porch, covered porch in back with private parking and large shed. Hardwood floors throughout the majority of the house.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Old Prospect
1 Unit Available
627 Parker St
627 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
Available August 1st -- 3 bed/1.5 bath -- $1450/mo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University Park
1 Unit Available
310 E Elizabeth St
310 East Elizabeth Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
892 sqft
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1400/mo. No pets, No undergraduate students Water/sewer included Main level of gorgeous Old Town home with front yard -Walking distance to CSU -Mowing provided but tenants are responsible for watering.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
City Park Heights
1 Unit Available
720 City Park Ave Apt B231
720 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
841 sqft
Available Now!! 2 bed/2 bath $1175/mo *NO pets* Right down the street from campus! 1 block to City Park, CSU, and short walk/ bike ride to Old Town 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Great For Students! Bright living room with open eating area Vaulted

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1204 Emigh St
1204 Emigh Street, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2636 sqft
Available July 1st -- 5 bed/2 bath -- $1800/mo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wellington, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wellington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

