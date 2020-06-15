All apartments in Wellington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4202 White Deer Lane

4202 White Deer Lane · (970) 402-6432
Location

4202 White Deer Lane, Wellington, CO 80549

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4202 White Deer Lane · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2875 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
4202 White Deer Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch with rec room and wet bar - 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch, fully finished basement with wet bar, large backyard, and 3 car garage! Open plan has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, granite counters in kitchen & baths, & stainless steel appliances and main floor laundry. Large master suite with private bath & large walk-in closet. Basement rec room has a fully equipped wet bar. Pre-wired for surround sound. Bonus cold storage space in the basement. Covered front porch, back patio, and great neighborhood park and playground. Save money with trash included. Refrigerator and clothes washer and dryer all included. Available for showings now with lease starting July 15, 2020.

(RLNE5817272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 White Deer Lane have any available units?
4202 White Deer Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4202 White Deer Lane have?
Some of 4202 White Deer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 White Deer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4202 White Deer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 White Deer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 White Deer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4202 White Deer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4202 White Deer Lane does offer parking.
Does 4202 White Deer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4202 White Deer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 White Deer Lane have a pool?
No, 4202 White Deer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4202 White Deer Lane have accessible units?
No, 4202 White Deer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 White Deer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 White Deer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 White Deer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 White Deer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
