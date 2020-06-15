Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

4202 White Deer Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch with rec room and wet bar - 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch, fully finished basement with wet bar, large backyard, and 3 car garage! Open plan has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, granite counters in kitchen & baths, & stainless steel appliances and main floor laundry. Large master suite with private bath & large walk-in closet. Basement rec room has a fully equipped wet bar. Pre-wired for surround sound. Bonus cold storage space in the basement. Covered front porch, back patio, and great neighborhood park and playground. Save money with trash included. Refrigerator and clothes washer and dryer all included. Available for showings now with lease starting July 15, 2020.



