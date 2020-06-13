Apartment List
/
CO
/
welby
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

177 Apartments for rent in Welby, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road
8199 Welby Road, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 1,100 square feet of livable space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road #3406
8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1133 sqft
8199 Welby Road #3406 Available 07/13/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Home in Thornton - Available July 13th, 2020! - Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and
Results within 1 mile of Welby
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
7 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
9341 Hoffman Way - 2
9341 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
150 sqft
Rent Price: $725 Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house. 1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan.
Results within 5 miles of Welby
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,642
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
10 Units Available
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
775 sqft
Large, open floor plans with balconies. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and picnic areas with grills. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
West Highland
4 Units Available
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
944 sqft
Located in West Highland with easy access to Sloan's Lake Park and the Downtown Aquarium. Communal clubhouse with 24-hour gym, BBQ facilities, a fire pit, and more. All units have built-in laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,394
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1200 sqft
Apartments come with built-in wine racks, ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. Community amenities include a fitness center, landscaped courtyard and game room. Conveniently located right in Historic Ballpark Neighborhood for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Northglenn
4 Units Available
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,133
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Regis
13 Units Available
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
935 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1497 sqft
Upscale, golf course-adjacent apartments and townhomes close to Tennyson Street retail and restaurants. Enjoy in-unit laundry, modern kitchens and access to outdoor pool and spa. Complex also features a fitness center. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Downtown Denver
26 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,530
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Denver
102 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,590
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,129
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
895 sqft
Many community amenities like two pools, two dog parks, a clubhouse. Property sandwiched between three different parks: Bell Roth Park, Camenisch Park, and Sherrelwood Park. Near entertainment and shopping options like Water World and Leever Foods Inc. Units have recently renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Highland
51 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,491
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1072 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
River North Art District
27 Units Available
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,518
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
1223 sqft
Located in the desirable RiNo District in Denver and close to the beautiful Platte River Trail. Apartments feature luxury touches like W/D in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Downtown Denver
73 Units Available
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,929
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1654 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 35-story tower at Cherry Creek and the South Platte River. Walk to LoDo, Golden Triangle, Coors Field, Mile High Stadium. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, elevator.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Downtown Denver
27 Units Available
AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,729
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1257 sqft
Near I-25 and area parks, next to the Riverfront. This upscale, resort-style community offers a pool with a sundeck, a courtyard, and a gym. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors with a patio or a balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Welby, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Welby renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Welby 1 BedroomsWelby 2 BedroomsWelby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelby Apartments with Balcony
Welby Apartments with GarageWelby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWelby Apartments with ParkingWelby Apartments with Pool
Welby Apartments with Washer-DryerWelby Dog Friendly ApartmentsWelby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College