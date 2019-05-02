8520 Essex Dr

All apartments in Welby
Location

8520 Essex St, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 1st, 2019.

Looking for respectful, caring, and responsible tenant(s) to fill this beautiful updated house apartment conveniently located in North Denver. The house apartment is only 15 mins from Downtown Denver and 30 mins from Boulder. The home has 2 bedrooms, living room, full kitchen, and 1 full bath. The interior has new vinyl windows, newer appliances, refinished hardwood floors, newer oak cabinets, and granite counter-tops. Located in a quiet, safe neighborhood with a large front yard and a very private fenced in backyard with a large stone fire pit and storage shed. The spacious backyard has beautiful grass, flowers, fruit trees, berry bushes, large teared and irrigated vegetable garden beds and chicken coop. Ideal for any garden lover. This space won't last long!!!

*Pets are negotiable.

**Deposit Due Upon Signing of the 12 Month Lease. Price lock if signing more than a 12 month lease. Please inquiry if wanting extended lease option. First months rent due day of move-in.

***Please be THC and LGBT Friendly.

****The lower level of the house is a separate apartment and is separated from the main level with its own entrance. The backyard, storage shed, & laundry room are shared spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

