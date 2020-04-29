8280 Ogden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Features 5 bed 2 bath, finished basement, fenced yard. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the interior of the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet, tenant is responsible for all utilities. FYI we do NOT post our ads on Craigslist so if you see this property listed for a lower price it is a scam, please flag ad. Rear garage is not included with this rental.

Covid-19 Alert! Please be sure to sanitize or wash hands before and after touching the lockbox. Please abide by social distancing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.