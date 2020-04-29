All apartments in Welby
8280 Ogden Street

Location

8280 Ogden Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Features 5 bed 2 bath, finished basement, fenced yard. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the interior of the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet, tenant is responsible for all utilities. FYI we do NOT post our ads on Craigslist so if you see this property listed for a lower price it is a scam, please flag ad. Rear garage is not included with this rental.
Covid-19 Alert! Please be sure to sanitize or wash hands before and after touching the lockbox. Please abide by social distancing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8280 Ogden Street have any available units?
8280 Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
Is 8280 Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
8280 Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8280 Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8280 Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 8280 Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 8280 Ogden Street offers parking.
Does 8280 Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8280 Ogden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8280 Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 8280 Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 8280 Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 8280 Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8280 Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8280 Ogden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8280 Ogden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8280 Ogden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

