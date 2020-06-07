8212 Washington Street, #21

Beautiful townhome with a yard situated at the end of the row with only one neighbor adjoining. 2 dedicated parking spots and security cameras installed if you choose to use them. Hard wood floors and decorative tile adorn this cozy one bedroom town home complete with fire place!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
