Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:30 AM

8212 Washington Street, #21

8212 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

8212 Washington Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhome with a yard situated at the end of the row with only one neighbor adjoining. 2 dedicated parking spots and security cameras installed if you choose to use them. Hard wood floors and decorative tile adorn this cozy one bedroom town home complete with fire place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Washington Street, #21 have any available units?
8212 Washington Street, #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
Is 8212 Washington Street, #21 currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Washington Street, #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Washington Street, #21 pet-friendly?
No, 8212 Washington Street, #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Welby.
Does 8212 Washington Street, #21 offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Washington Street, #21 offers parking.
Does 8212 Washington Street, #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Washington Street, #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Washington Street, #21 have a pool?
No, 8212 Washington Street, #21 does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Washington Street, #21 have accessible units?
No, 8212 Washington Street, #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Washington Street, #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8212 Washington Street, #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 Washington Street, #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 Washington Street, #21 does not have units with air conditioning.

