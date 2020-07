Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

This nice duplex has over 1326 sq ft of living space, great for roommates as there is two separate living areas. Plenty of parking space and one attached garage and plus large shared back yard, new flooring and paint. Spacious open main floor living area with plenty of natural light. No dogs (cat only) available Oct 5th, Please contact Patricia to schedule a showing 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com