Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

515 E 77th Ave

515 East 77th Avenue · (720) 370-0406
Location

515 East 77th Avenue, Welby, CO 80229

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 515 E 77th Ave · Avail. now

$2,240

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Home with 2-Car Garage and Large Fenced Backyard - Phenomenally located in a quiet neighborhood near all major freeways with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder and the Mountains. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $100 monthly fee covering water/sewer use.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5793889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 E 77th Ave have any available units?
515 E 77th Ave has a unit available for $2,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 E 77th Ave have?
Some of 515 E 77th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 E 77th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
515 E 77th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 E 77th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 E 77th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 515 E 77th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 515 E 77th Ave does offer parking.
Does 515 E 77th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 E 77th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 E 77th Ave have a pool?
No, 515 E 77th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 515 E 77th Ave have accessible units?
No, 515 E 77th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 515 E 77th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 E 77th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 E 77th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 E 77th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
