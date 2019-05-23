1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D

Amenities
Nice 2 bed 1 bath condo. 968 sq ft, Washer and dryer hook ups. Located near the high for easy access anywhere. Available NOW.
OPEN HOUSE 5/22 from 6pm to 7pm Just stop By
Rent is $1250 and the deposit is the same.
Property Address is 1026 Coronado Pkwy #D. Denver CO 80229.
Please email any questions
Rent is $1250. The deposit is the same.
Pets welcome.
There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.
Apply online today at www.fourpeaksdenver.com There is a $30 application fee per person over the age of 18.
Call RIchard 3036688956 with questions
Nice 2 bed 1 bath condo. 968 sq ft, Washer and dryer hook ups. Located near the high for easy access anywhere. Available NOW.
OPEN HOUSE 5/22 from 6pm to 7pm Just stop By
Rent is $1250 and the deposit is the same.
Property Address is 1026 Coronado Pkwy #D. Denver CO 80229.
Please email any questions
Rent is $1250. The deposit is the same.
Pets welcome.
There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.
Apply online today at www.fourpeaksdenver.com There is a $30 application fee per person over the age of 18.
Call RIchard 3036688956 with questions