All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:01 PM

1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D

1026 Coronado Parkway South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1026 Coronado Parkway South, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bed 1 bath condo. 968 sq ft, Washer and dryer hook ups. Located near the high for easy access anywhere. Available NOW.

OPEN HOUSE 5/22 from 6pm to 7pm Just stop By

Rent is $1250 and the deposit is the same.
Property Address is 1026 Coronado Pkwy #D. Denver CO 80229.

Please email any questions

Rent is $1250. The deposit is the same.
Pets welcome.
There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.
Apply online today at www.fourpeaksdenver.com There is a $30 application fee per person over the age of 18.

Call RIchard 3036688956 with questions
Nice 2 bed 1 bath condo. 968 sq ft, Washer and dryer hook ups. Located near the high for easy access anywhere. Available NOW.

OPEN HOUSE 5/22 from 6pm to 7pm Just stop By

Rent is $1250 and the deposit is the same.
Property Address is 1026 Coronado Pkwy #D. Denver CO 80229.

Please email any questions

Rent is $1250. The deposit is the same.
Pets welcome.
There is a one time non refundable pet deposit of $500 and it is an additional $50 a month in pet rent.
Apply online today at www.fourpeaksdenver.com There is a $30 application fee per person over the age of 18.

Call RIchard 3036688956 with questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D have any available units?
1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
Is 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D offer parking?
No, 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D does not offer parking.
Does 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D have a pool?
No, 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D have accessible units?
No, 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Coronado Pkwy S. #D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 2 BedroomsWelby Apartments with Balconies
Welby Apartments with PoolsWelby Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Welby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, CO
Erie, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COSeverance, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College