16129 Quebec Street

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill internet access

******Due to lengthening minimum to 12 months, the condo can be converted into a 2bed/2bath, from 1bed/with office, if necessary. Please inquire if interested!!*****



Find uncompromising luxury in this fully furnished one-bedroom, two-bathroom top floor condominium with office and fitness studio in a planned community in Denvers affluent Lowry neighborhood, a sophisticated and upscale area well positioned less than 15 minutes commute from Downtown and the Tech Center.



The Mayfair Residence, rooted in Lowry as it turns to Mayfair, is in an ideal location for a corporate rental thanks to its location central to Denvers major centers of commerce. The University of Colorado, HealthONE, SCL Health, Centura Health, Lockheed Martin, CenturyLink, Kaiser Permanente, Denver Health, Childrens Hospital Colorado, United Airlines, Wells Fargo, DISH Network, IBM, the University of Denver, Ball Corporation, and United and Frontier Airlines are all a short commute from this centrally located home, along with many Oil and Gas firms like EnCana, Halliburton, Smith International, Newmont Mining and Noble Energy.



Spread out over 1,411 square feet, the home exudes a modern feel with black furnishings and track lighting in support of decorative elements evoking wine country. High ceilings, clean lines and natural light dominate, creating an inviting space. Area carpets soften an Ash hardwood floor. Cozy up to the gas fireplace or play a game of darts in an expansive living room with large, cable and Wi-Fi equipped LCD TV. A pub style high table continues the theme and connects the open living and dining room to a pass over bar counter delineating a fully equipped kitchen replete with a double sink and stainless steel appliances. The covered balcony accessible from the living room is perfect for morning coffee, a good book, or a barbecue. Further relaxation is guaranteed in the master bedroom suite courtesy of a plush king bed and blackout curtains, and a garden tub and la