All apartments in Todd Creek
Find more places like 16129 Quebec Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Todd Creek, CO
/
16129 Quebec Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:23 PM

16129 Quebec Street

16129 Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16129 Quebec Street, Todd Creek, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
******Due to lengthening minimum to 12 months, the condo can be converted into a 2bed/2bath, from 1bed/with office, if necessary. Please inquire if interested!!*****

Find uncompromising luxury in this fully furnished one-bedroom, two-bathroom top floor condominium with office and fitness studio in a planned community in Denvers affluent Lowry neighborhood, a sophisticated and upscale area well positioned less than 15 minutes commute from Downtown and the Tech Center.

The Mayfair Residence, rooted in Lowry as it turns to Mayfair, is in an ideal location for a corporate rental thanks to its location central to Denvers major centers of commerce. The University of Colorado, HealthONE, SCL Health, Centura Health, Lockheed Martin, CenturyLink, Kaiser Permanente, Denver Health, Childrens Hospital Colorado, United Airlines, Wells Fargo, DISH Network, IBM, the University of Denver, Ball Corporation, and United and Frontier Airlines are all a short commute from this centrally located home, along with many Oil and Gas firms like EnCana, Halliburton, Smith International, Newmont Mining and Noble Energy.

Spread out over 1,411 square feet, the home exudes a modern feel with black furnishings and track lighting in support of decorative elements evoking wine country. High ceilings, clean lines and natural light dominate, creating an inviting space. Area carpets soften an Ash hardwood floor. Cozy up to the gas fireplace or play a game of darts in an expansive living room with large, cable and Wi-Fi equipped LCD TV. A pub style high table continues the theme and connects the open living and dining room to a pass over bar counter delineating a fully equipped kitchen replete with a double sink and stainless steel appliances. The covered balcony accessible from the living room is perfect for morning coffee, a good book, or a barbecue. Further relaxation is guaranteed in the master bedroom suite courtesy of a plush king bed and blackout curtains, and a garden tub and la

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16129 Quebec Street have any available units?
16129 Quebec Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Todd Creek, CO.
What amenities does 16129 Quebec Street have?
Some of 16129 Quebec Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16129 Quebec Street currently offering any rent specials?
16129 Quebec Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16129 Quebec Street pet-friendly?
No, 16129 Quebec Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Todd Creek.
Does 16129 Quebec Street offer parking?
No, 16129 Quebec Street does not offer parking.
Does 16129 Quebec Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16129 Quebec Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16129 Quebec Street have a pool?
No, 16129 Quebec Street does not have a pool.
Does 16129 Quebec Street have accessible units?
No, 16129 Quebec Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16129 Quebec Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16129 Quebec Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16129 Quebec Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16129 Quebec Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COBrighton, COCommerce City, COErie, COWelby, COFederal Heights, COLafayette, CO
Shaw Heights, COLouisville, COWheat Ridge, COGunbarrel, COSuperior, CONiwot, COEdgewater, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College