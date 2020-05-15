All apartments in Todd Creek
15420 Galena St

15420 Galena Street · No Longer Available
Location

15420 Galena Street, Todd Creek, CO 80602

Amenities

Great 5 Bed/3.5 bath house sitting on 2 acres which means no close neighbors. 20 Minutes to Denver and 30 minutes to Boulder. Easy 1.5 miles to the E- 470 access is in the wonderful Todd Creek Subdivision. There is a large office with bright windows for those who want to work from home and space to spread out. Welcome the sunrise, sipping on a cup of coffee sitting on the outdoor patio and watch the sunset as you walk the neighborhood. 2 year lease available for $2,875 or 1 year for $3,200. A $200 non-potable water credit for the summer months to keep the lawn watered will be applied and we'll also provide landscaping services. Dogs allowed with additional deposit per dog however, please note that the yard is not pet proof. Pictures that contain furniture/pictures/washer/dryer/TV's etc. are not included. Minimum credit score of 690 please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15420 Galena St have any available units?
15420 Galena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Todd Creek, CO.
What amenities does 15420 Galena St have?
Some of 15420 Galena St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15420 Galena St currently offering any rent specials?
15420 Galena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15420 Galena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15420 Galena St is pet friendly.
Does 15420 Galena St offer parking?
Yes, 15420 Galena St offers parking.
Does 15420 Galena St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15420 Galena St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15420 Galena St have a pool?
No, 15420 Galena St does not have a pool.
Does 15420 Galena St have accessible units?
No, 15420 Galena St does not have accessible units.
Does 15420 Galena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15420 Galena St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15420 Galena St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15420 Galena St has units with air conditioning.
