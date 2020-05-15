15420 Galena St

Amenities

Great 5 Bed/3.5 bath house sitting on 2 acres which means no close neighbors. 20 Minutes to Denver and 30 minutes to Boulder. Easy 1.5 miles to the E- 470 access is in the wonderful Todd Creek Subdivision. There is a large office with bright windows for those who want to work from home and space to spread out. Welcome the sunrise, sipping on a cup of coffee sitting on the outdoor patio and watch the sunset as you walk the neighborhood. 2 year lease available for $2,875 or 1 year for $3,200. A $200 non-potable water credit for the summer months to keep the lawn watered will be applied and we'll also provide landscaping services. Dogs allowed with additional deposit per dog however, please note that the yard is not pet proof. Pictures that contain furniture/pictures/washer/dryer/TV's etc. are not included. Minimum credit score of 690 please.