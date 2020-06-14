106 Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Timnath renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Withers Drive
4646 Withers Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2206 sqft
This four bedroom, three bathroom single-family home is ideally located in Fort Collins' Clydesdale Village. This is home sits on a great, 1/4 acre corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dry Creek MHP
1 Unit Available
311 Newaygo Dr.
311 Newaygo Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern home near Old Town Fort Collins! - Property Id: 38098 Stylish 3-bedroom/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2475 Ashland Lane
2475 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2475 Ashland Lane Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins - Simply beautiful! Classic 2 Story Home in North Fort Collins minutes from 1-25, schools with quality features including wood flooring , new carpet, nice private

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
381 Stout
381 Stout Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821 Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fossil Lake
1 Unit Available
3300 Shallow Pond Drive
3300 Shallow Pond Drive, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4726 sqft
Executive Rental Home in SE Fort Collins - Property Id: 80660 Unfurnished 2 Story Craftsman Style former Model home w/ beautiful built-ins & custom features. Big windows make it sunny & bright.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2250 Woodbury Lane
2250 Woodbury Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2221 sqft
2250 Woodbury Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Northeast Fort Collins! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2456 Ashland Lane
2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1872 sqft
2456 Ashland Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 2nd! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dakota Ridge
1 Unit Available
2343 Pike Cir
2343 Pike Circle South, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
2343 Pike Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Central A/C, $1695, 1 Car Garage & Covered Parking, Immaculate Townhome, Great Location - $1695, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer Included, Central Air/Heat, 1 Car Garage

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
1687 Grand Avenue
1687 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1771 sqft
This end-unit townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Willow Brook
1 Unit Available
3832 Big Dipper Drive
3832 Big Dipper Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2800 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath single-family home is ideally located in Observatory Village, one of Fort Collins' most desirable neighborhoods.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1316 East Pitkin Street
1316 East Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1013 sqft
Come tour this cozy home centrally located in Fort Collins! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1,013 square feet of livable space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
894 Durum Street
894 Durum Street, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1738 sqft
Great single family home in a very nice neighborhood. Open floor plan with three bedrooms upstairs and a 4th in finished basement, with full bathroom attached. Large master suite includes 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Waterglen
1 Unit Available
4033 Celtic Lane
4033 Celtic Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
2241 Limon Dr 204
2241 Limon Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 204 Available 06/01/20 Rigden Farm Condo - Property Id: 112352 Looking for the ideal condo that offers a fantastic and convenient Fort Collins location, updated amenities, and security for you and those you care about.

1 of 35

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Harvest Park
1 Unit Available
3056 County Fair Ln # 4
3056 County Fair Ln 4, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3056 County Fair Ln #4 Available 05/01/20 Great 3 bed/ 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Timnath, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Timnath renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

