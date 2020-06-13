Apartment List
170 Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO with balcony

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5475 Long Drive
5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2007 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H
5039 Northern Lights Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
Unit Unit H Available 06/20/20 Bright Condo in Southeast Fort Collins - Property Id: 44395 Large one bedroom, one bath condo with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings throughout and tons of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
10 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Springs
21 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,188
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southmoor Village
8 Units Available
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,211
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1204 Emigh St
1204 Emigh Street, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2636 sqft
Available July 1st -- 5 bed/2 bath -- $1800/mo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Willow Brook
1 Unit Available
3832 Big Dipper Drive
3832 Big Dipper Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2800 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath single-family home is ideally located in Observatory Village, one of Fort Collins' most desirable neighborhoods.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4409 Flattop Court
4409 Flattop Court, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Available July 1st One dog negotiable. This is a nice bi-level 3 bed 2 bath home. Some of the features include a fenced yard, storage shed, nice deck, wood burning stove, just to name a few.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Side Hill
1 Unit Available
2106 Sandbur Drive
2106 Sandbur Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1622 sqft
August 3rd Dog under 50lbs negotiable. This is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1316 East Pitkin Street
1316 East Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1013 sqft
Come tour this cozy home centrally located in Fort Collins! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1,013 square feet of livable space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Parkwood East
1 Unit Available
2007 Creekwood Drive
2007 Creekwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1945 sqft
Available July 3rd Dog negotiable This is a very nice home located in Parkwood. Some of the features include recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, finished basement, fenced yard, large deck and much more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Lake Sherwood Corporation
1 Unit Available
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available June 5th 2020 Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
647 Clarendon Drive
647 Clarendon Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2855 sqft
See yourself in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms home in a growing new community. This 2 story home is well arranged with two living spaces & large eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Excellent pantry storage is hidden out of the way.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
961 Columbine Drive
961 Columbine Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2269 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1688 GRAND AVE. 4
1688 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN WINDSOR! - Property Id: 288541 BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN THE QUIET RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY OF JACOBY FARM. BEAUTIFUL ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM YOUR FRONT PORCH, LIVING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2475 Ashland Lane
2475 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2475 Ashland Lane Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins - Simply beautiful! Classic 2 Story Home in North Fort Collins minutes from 1-25, schools with quality features including wood flooring , new carpet, nice private

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nelson Farm
1 Unit Available
3131 Silverwood Dr
3131 Silverwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2432 sqft
3131 Silverwood Dr Available 10/01/20 3131 Silverwood Drive - Great centrally located home! Completely renovated with open floor plan on main level with brand new kitchen w/ breakfast nook! Amazing updated master suite, large family room with gas
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Timnath, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Timnath renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

