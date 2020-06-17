All apartments in Timnath
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:04 AM

5475 Long Drive

5475 Long Drive · (970) 363-6022
Location

5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO 80528

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2007 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Available July 1st

Dog negotiable

This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch. Some of the features include a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, 3 car garage, large covered patio, backs up to open space, gas range, large kitchen island, great master suite and much more. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

Application fee $55.00 per person.

Applicants must be 23+

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

