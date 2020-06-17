5475 Long Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available July 1st



Dog negotiable



This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch. Some of the features include a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, 3 car garage, large covered patio, backs up to open space, gas range, large kitchen island, great master suite and much more. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3



Application fee $55.00 per person.



Applicants must be 23+



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.