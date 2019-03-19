Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6500 Pinewood Dr #28 Available 02/01/19 Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-3487 TriHomeLife.com



This lovely three bedroom, three bathroom end unit town-home is located in Parker, Colorado and overlooks The Pinery Country Club Golf Course. The interior has been recently updated and features upgrades like granite countertops and lots of new features! All new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new cabinetry, new flooring, and brand new carpeting. Soaring vaulted ceilings add to the open feel in the living room with gas fireplace. One bedroom, which could easily be used as an office space, and half bath are on entry-level and two additional bedrooms and 2 baths are on the upper level. Family room/additional living space with second fireplace, additional storage and good natural light on the lower level. Washer and dryer included. Two outdoor spaces include a deck and a private, fenced/walled patio. Two car attached garage. Pet(s) would be considered with additional deposit(s).



Features at a glance:

-Three Bedrooms

-Two and a half bathrooms

-Multi-level layout

-Central Gas Heat and A/C

-Carpet Floors

-Wood laminate flooring

-Patio

-Deck

-Vaulted Ceilings

-Family Room

-Living Room

-Two Gas Fireplaces

-Two Car Garage

-Granite Countertops

-White Cabinets

-Built in 1973



Leasing information:

Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash through the HOA

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator

-Washer

-Dryer

-Microwave



Pets:

-Pets considered with additional deposit

-$500 additional per pet

-No aggressive breeds.

-Property owner to approve all.



Nearby Schools in Parker

-Ponderosa High School

-Sagewood Middle School

-Northeast Elementary School



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4648102)