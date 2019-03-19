All apartments in The Pinery
6500 Pinewood Dr #28

Location

6500 Pinewood Dr, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6500 Pinewood Dr #28 Available 02/01/19 Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-3487 TriHomeLife.com

This lovely three bedroom, three bathroom end unit town-home is located in Parker, Colorado and overlooks The Pinery Country Club Golf Course. The interior has been recently updated and features upgrades like granite countertops and lots of new features! All new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new cabinetry, new flooring, and brand new carpeting. Soaring vaulted ceilings add to the open feel in the living room with gas fireplace. One bedroom, which could easily be used as an office space, and half bath are on entry-level and two additional bedrooms and 2 baths are on the upper level. Family room/additional living space with second fireplace, additional storage and good natural light on the lower level. Washer and dryer included. Two outdoor spaces include a deck and a private, fenced/walled patio. Two car attached garage. Pet(s) would be considered with additional deposit(s).

Features at a glance:
-Three Bedrooms
-Two and a half bathrooms
-Multi-level layout
-Central Gas Heat and A/C
-Carpet Floors
-Wood laminate flooring
-Patio
-Deck
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Family Room
-Living Room
-Two Gas Fireplaces
-Two Car Garage
-Granite Countertops
-White Cabinets
-Built in 1973

Leasing information:
Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash through the HOA
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Washer
-Dryer
-Microwave

Pets:
-Pets considered with additional deposit
-$500 additional per pet
-No aggressive breeds.
-Property owner to approve all.

Nearby Schools in Parker
-Ponderosa High School
-Sagewood Middle School
-Northeast Elementary School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4648102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

