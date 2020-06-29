All apartments in Superior
337 Fox Lane

Location

337 Fox Lane, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Superior Home for Lease with Four Bedrooms! - This home has all four bedrooms on the top floor! Open concept dining room and living room with large eat-in kitchen. All new flooring! (Not pictured) Master bedroom, Master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Two and one half bathrooms, attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home has a large insulated unfinished basement. GREAT storage!

Located in the Sagamore homes in historic Superior, CO. Close to transportation, shopping, restaurants and more. Near Rock Creek, Superior schools, Foothills parkway, and Foothills Mall.

(RLNE5361864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

