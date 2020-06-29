337 Fox Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Superior Home for Lease with Four Bedrooms! - This home has all four bedrooms on the top floor! Open concept dining room and living room with large eat-in kitchen. All new flooring! (Not pictured) Master bedroom, Master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Two and one half bathrooms, attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home has a large insulated unfinished basement. GREAT storage!



Located in the Sagamore homes in historic Superior, CO. Close to transportation, shopping, restaurants and more. Near Rock Creek, Superior schools, Foothills parkway, and Foothills Mall.



(RLNE5361864)