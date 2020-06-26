All apartments in Superior
2982 Casalon Circle
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

2982 Casalon Circle

2982 Casalon Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2982 Casalon Cir, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 BED/4 BATHROOM Spacious Superior Townhome - This beautiful 2 story townhome is ideally located in Superior, letting you enjoy quiet neighborhood life with all the amenities you can dream of just minutes away. Just a short walk or bike ride down the multi-use path to the nearby open space.

This spacious home offers a lovely master bedroom with a 5-piece ensuite bathroom upstairs as well as the two additional bedrooms and the laundry room for your convenience. The basement is a walkout right to the open space behind the home. You will also find the rec room, which features a wet bar and surround sound wiring, a bonus room, and a 3/4 bath.

The main living area includes an office, a covered back deck, the open style living and dining room as well as the large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and pantry.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4964768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

