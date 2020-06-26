2982 Casalon Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 BED/4 BATHROOM Spacious Superior Townhome - This beautiful 2 story townhome is ideally located in Superior, letting you enjoy quiet neighborhood life with all the amenities you can dream of just minutes away. Just a short walk or bike ride down the multi-use path to the nearby open space.



This spacious home offers a lovely master bedroom with a 5-piece ensuite bathroom upstairs as well as the two additional bedrooms and the laundry room for your convenience. The basement is a walkout right to the open space behind the home. You will also find the rec room, which features a wet bar and surround sound wiring, a bonus room, and a 3/4 bath.



The main living area includes an office, a covered back deck, the open style living and dining room as well as the large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and pantry.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!



