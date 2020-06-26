All apartments in Superior
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1687 High Plains Ct

1687 High Plains Court
Location

1687 High Plains Court, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1687 High Plains Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath Superior townhome - Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in Superior boasts quality features after its recent remodel. New laminate flooring, carpet, paint, stainless steel dishwasher, water heater, air conditioning, blinds, lighting, and completely renovated master bathroom. The second story loft overlooks the living room with vaulted ceilings and windows that let in plenty of natural light. This home sits high on a ridge, offering an overlook of Superior, Boulder, Louisville, and more. Within 5 minutes driving distance to Superior Marketplace. Attached 2 car garage. Free access to two Superior swimming pools and right next door to the upcoming Superior Town Center. Small dog under 15 lbs. accepted.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working to make a video showing available and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2407820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 High Plains Ct have any available units?
1687 High Plains Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1687 High Plains Ct have?
Some of 1687 High Plains Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 High Plains Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1687 High Plains Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 High Plains Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1687 High Plains Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1687 High Plains Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1687 High Plains Ct offers parking.
Does 1687 High Plains Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1687 High Plains Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 High Plains Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1687 High Plains Ct has a pool.
Does 1687 High Plains Ct have accessible units?
No, 1687 High Plains Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 High Plains Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1687 High Plains Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1687 High Plains Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1687 High Plains Ct has units with air conditioning.
