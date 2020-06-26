Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

1687 High Plains Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 2 bed 2 bath Superior townhome - Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in Superior boasts quality features after its recent remodel. New laminate flooring, carpet, paint, stainless steel dishwasher, water heater, air conditioning, blinds, lighting, and completely renovated master bathroom. The second story loft overlooks the living room with vaulted ceilings and windows that let in plenty of natural light. This home sits high on a ridge, offering an overlook of Superior, Boulder, Louisville, and more. Within 5 minutes driving distance to Superior Marketplace. Attached 2 car garage. Free access to two Superior swimming pools and right next door to the upcoming Superior Town Center. Small dog under 15 lbs. accepted.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working to make a video showing available and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2407820)