Apartment List
/
CO
/
stratmoor
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stratmoor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
505 Catalina Drive
505 Catalina Drive, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2025 sqft
Gorgeous tri-level home with a master suite featuring a full bath and a walkout to the back yard. Wood flooring is original with the home. Huge covered deck out back with plenty of room for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Stratmoor
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Stratmoor Hills
18 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
1260 Canoe Creek Drive
1260 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2900 sqft
1260 Canoe Creek Drive Available 07/16/20 Four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,900sf- 1/2 mile from Fort Carson - Great 2 story home with hardwood floors in kitchen and hallway, new carpet on main level and basement, -well appointed kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3294 Apogee View
3294 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4317 Prestige Point
4317 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
4317 Prestige Point Available 07/13/20 WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2723 Scotchbroom Point
2723 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1507 sqft
This great end unit townhome is located close to Ft. Carson. The main level has laminate wood floors and large open kitchen.There is a half bath for guests on the main level as well.
Results within 5 miles of Stratmoor
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gateway Park
20 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Knob Hill
5 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
1 Unit Available
832 S. Wahsatch Avenue
832 South Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Downtown Townhome - Beautiful 3 story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
619 North Wahsatch Ave.
619 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
619 North Wahsatch Ave. Available 06/24/20 CHARMING VINTAGE REMODEL - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
935 E. Vermijo
935 East Vermijo Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1153 sqft
935 E. Vermijo Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Home Near Memorial Park - Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200. Available: Now Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,200.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
111 N Sheridan Ave
111 North Sheridan Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom turn of the century home in downtown Colorado Springs. This charming home has original built-ins throughout, wood doors, and newly finished hardwood floors on the main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ivywild
1 Unit Available
74 Cheyenne Blvd
74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2141 sqft
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
4632 Frost Drive
4632 Frost Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,740
2210 sqft
Be prepared to feel right at home in this lovely ranch style house. The exterior of this home features an attached one car garage and beautiful brick siding around the front door.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
5033 Durasno Drive
5033 Durasno Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1229 sqft
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the
City Guide for Stratmoor, CO

Stratmoor, Colorado, is located just a few miles from the famous Cheyenne County Zoo!

Located in El Paso County, Stratmoor occupies 2.9 square miles. It is mainly a suburban community that is growing at a rapid rate! Most people here commute to work with an average of 20 minutes or so to get to their desk. It's a pretty balmy climate that doesn't get much rain and doesn't get humid at all in the summer. Winters see a lot of snow -- expect up to 40 inches every year! But they are beautiful because you're situated near the mountains and can enjoy the snowy peaks and all the skiing the area has to offer. Plus, with 250 days of sunshine every year, you're going to be in good spirits all year round! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stratmoor, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stratmoor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Stratmoor 2 BedroomsStratmoor 3 BedroomsStratmoor Apartments with Garage
Stratmoor Apartments with ParkingStratmoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Stratmoor Dog Friendly ApartmentsStratmoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COFountain, CO
Monument, COCastle Pines, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COCañon City, CO
Woodmoor, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COSecurity-Widefield, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stratmoor Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College