111 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO with hardwood floors
"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")
Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cimarron Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.