Apartment List
/
CO
/
cimarron hills
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cimarron Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6930 Casper Court
6930 Casper Court, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1680 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely home in a cul-de-sac in North Cimmaron Hills. This house has updated flooring downstairs, updated stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, a detached 2 car garage, and a fully fenced and xeriscaped backyard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6840 Chippewa rd - 1
6840 Chippewa Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This is a nice and newly updated 4 bedroom 1 &1/2 bathroom house located near Powers and Palmer Park. It has a nice size backyard and front porch. It also is accompanied with a 1 car garage and washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
3210 Rock Harbor Point
3210 Rock Harbor Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1767 sqft
Charming 2-Story on Powers Corridor - Lovely 2-Story located in a cozy cul-de-sac featuring a living room w/stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining area w/walkout to deck, kitchen w/counter bar, pantry, wood flooring, and half bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2631 sqft
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive Available 07/10/20 IMMACULATE 2 STORY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2237 Riverwalk Parkway
2237 Riverwalk Parkway, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
2250 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You do not have to buy the house. You can choose just to rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1025 Galley Place
1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1954 sqft
1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
3940 Ranch Bluff Court
3940 Ranch Bluff Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1837 sqft
3940 Ranch Bluff Court Available 07/10/20 3940 Ranch Bluff Court - Gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath and 2 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2425 sqft
Lovely 2 Story Home located near Military Bases Features 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, central a/c, & xeriscape front yard. Mostly hardwood or laminate floors throughout the home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
7055 Blazing Trail Drive
7055 Blazing Trail Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2410 sqft
Lovely 4 bed/3.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
4223 Hickory Hollow Drive
4223 Hickory Hollow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2972 sqft
Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
3110 Bayside Grove
3110 Bayside Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1354 sqft
Welcome home to this move in ready home in highly sought after school district 49! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan with laminate wood flooring and a two sided fireplace that can be enjoyed from both the living room and
Results within 5 miles of Cimarron Hills
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Vista Grande
12 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Palmer Park
23 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$992
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Garden Ranch
4 Units Available
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
652 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Sundown
15 Units Available
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,169
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Norwood
13 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Village Seven
31 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$802
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gateway Park
20 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Palmer Park
11 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Village Seven
7 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$785
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Knob Hill
5 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Vista Grande
40 Units Available
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
City Guide for Cimarron Hills, CO

"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")

Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cimarron Hills, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cimarron Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cimarron Hills 2 BedroomsCimarron Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCimarron Hills 3 BedroomsCimarron Hills Apartments with Balcony
Cimarron Hills Apartments with GarageCimarron Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCimarron Hills Apartments with Parking
Cimarron Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerCimarron Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsCimarron Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Pueblo, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COFountain, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO
The Pinery, COGleneagle, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs
Community College of Aurora