Apartment List
/
CO
/
security widefield
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

93 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Security-Widefield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
5033 Durasno Drive
5033 Durasno Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1229 sqft
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
515 Quebec Place
515 Quebec Place, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1715 sqft
Recently updated 4 bedroom home in quiet cut-de-sac. Walk through the beautiful double doors to a tile landing. Main level has beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.
Results within 1 mile of Security-Widefield

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr
3251 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3980 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Stucco Home - Property Id: 233516 Beautiful & spacious single-family home located in a family and military friendly neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8154 Cedar Chase Dr
8154 Cedar Chase Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Single family home - Property Id: 236741 two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry.

1 of 24

Last updated October 25 at 11:08pm
Southborough
1 Unit Available
5063 Sacred Feather Drive
5063 Sacred Feather Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2580 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1106813?source=marketing This spacious home in Soaring Eagles won't last long.
Results within 5 miles of Security-Widefield
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Stratmoor Hills
18 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gateway Park
20 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Knob Hill
5 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8184 Campground Drive
8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2823 sqft
8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
508 Turf Trail Place
508 Turf Trail Pl, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
1260 Canoe Creek Drive
1260 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2900 sqft
1260 Canoe Creek Drive Available 07/16/20 Four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,900sf- 1/2 mile from Fort Carson - Great 2 story home with hardwood floors in kitchen and hallway, new carpet on main level and basement, -well appointed kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3294 Apogee View
3294 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4317 Prestige Point
4317 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
4317 Prestige Point Available 07/13/20 WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
935 E. Vermijo
935 East Vermijo Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1153 sqft
935 E. Vermijo Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Home Near Memorial Park - Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200. Available: Now Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,200.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
4632 Frost Drive
4632 Frost Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,740
2210 sqft
Be prepared to feel right at home in this lovely ranch style house. The exterior of this home features an attached one car garage and beautiful brick siding around the front door.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1025 Galley Place
1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1954 sqft
1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2723 Scotchbroom Point
2723 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1507 sqft
This great end unit townhome is located close to Ft. Carson. The main level has laminate wood floors and large open kitchen.There is a half bath for guests on the main level as well.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
3111 Broadmoor Valley Road - 1, Unit C
3111 Broadmoor Valley Road, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1628 sqft
Great 2nd floor, end unit condo located in the Villa Pourtales Community is ready to welcome you home. This bright, open upper-level unit features tons of natural light and mountain views.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Broadmoor Bluffs
1 Unit Available
5057 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive
5057 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3421 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY WITH INCREDIBLE CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! Wonderful Family Home!!! Main Level Family Room Is Open To Exceptional Kitchen And Has Walk-Out to Deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Security-Widefield, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Security-Widefield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSecurity-Widefield 3 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield Accessible Apartments
Security-Widefield Apartments with BalconySecurity-Widefield Apartments with GarageSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Parking
Security-Widefield Apartments with PoolSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Washer-DryerSecurity-Widefield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSecurity-Widefield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COFountain, CO
Monument, COCastle Pines, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COCañon City, CO
Woodmoor, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College