Last updated February 17 2020

9974 Boca Circle

9974 Boca Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9974 Boca Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
9974 Boca Circle Available 03/01/20 Remodeled ranch home has luxury finishes throughout - A match for the pickiest of renters*. Located in Keystone Estates, a gated patio home community with easy access to The Tech Center or DIA*Newly remodeled GOURMET KITCHEN boasts 42 cherry cabinetry, slab granite countertops with under-mount sink, Frigidaire Gallery stainless appliances, breakfast bar, pantry closet; center island faux-wood tile flooring*Great room has built-in entertainment center and gas fireplace*The master features a window seat, 5 piece bath, and huge walk-in closet*secondary bedrooms are 8X 9 each. Other amenities include covered front porch, large Trex deck in back w/cool electronic awning, no yard work or shoveling to do ever, A/C, 2 ceiling fans, dining room, new blinds, washer/dryer, 1138 SF unfinished basement. Access to 2 Stonegate community pools*No pets*no fenced yard*Avail 3/1/20* No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*2 car attached garage*Minimum one year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5516629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9974 Boca Circle have any available units?
9974 Boca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9974 Boca Circle have?
Some of 9974 Boca Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9974 Boca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9974 Boca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9974 Boca Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9974 Boca Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stonegate.
Does 9974 Boca Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9974 Boca Circle offers parking.
Does 9974 Boca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9974 Boca Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9974 Boca Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9974 Boca Circle has a pool.
Does 9974 Boca Circle have accessible units?
No, 9974 Boca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9974 Boca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9974 Boca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9974 Boca Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9974 Boca Circle has units with air conditioning.

