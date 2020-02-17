Amenities

9974 Boca Circle Available 03/01/20 Remodeled ranch home has luxury finishes throughout - A match for the pickiest of renters*. Located in Keystone Estates, a gated patio home community with easy access to The Tech Center or DIA*Newly remodeled GOURMET KITCHEN boasts 42 cherry cabinetry, slab granite countertops with under-mount sink, Frigidaire Gallery stainless appliances, breakfast bar, pantry closet; center island faux-wood tile flooring*Great room has built-in entertainment center and gas fireplace*The master features a window seat, 5 piece bath, and huge walk-in closet*secondary bedrooms are 8X 9 each. Other amenities include covered front porch, large Trex deck in back w/cool electronic awning, no yard work or shoveling to do ever, A/C, 2 ceiling fans, dining room, new blinds, washer/dryer, 1138 SF unfinished basement. Access to 2 Stonegate community pools*No pets*no fenced yard*Avail 3/1/20* No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*2 car attached garage*Minimum one year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5516629)