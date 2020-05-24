All apartments in Stonegate
9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103

9573 Pearl Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9573 Pearl Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious Stonegate Condo - Located in Stonegate this spacious 3-bedroom 3.5 bath condo with a oversized 2 car garage is available now! The main level features 9 ceilings, a large kitchen with hardwood floors and all appliances are included. There is also a dining area, large family room with a gas fireplace and powder bath. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms each with its own bathroom. The 3rd bedroom in the lower level is all new with gorgeous tile floors and a brand-new bathroom. Located just minutes from E470, Park Meadows Mall, DTC and Light Rail. You also get use of 3 pools, tennis courts, parks and community center.

The Important Things You Should Know
*12 month lease minimum, longer lease desired
* No smoking
* No Cats
* Dogs ok under 35 lbs or smaller
*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities
Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.
* 2 pet maximum
* Refundable Security Deposit $2050
* Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water
* Property Manager: Keyrenter Highlands Ranch Property Management
* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Rent is subject to change.

RESTRICTIONS

This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5562352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 have any available units?
9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 have?
Some of 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 offers parking.
Does 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 has a pool.
Does 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103 does not have units with air conditioning.

