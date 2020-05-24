9573 Pearl Circle, unit 103

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

Spacious Stonegate Condo - Located in Stonegate this spacious 3-bedroom 3.5 bath condo with a oversized 2 car garage is available now! The main level features 9 ceilings, a large kitchen with hardwood floors and all appliances are included. There is also a dining area, large family room with a gas fireplace and powder bath. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms each with its own bathroom. The 3rd bedroom in the lower level is all new with gorgeous tile floors and a brand-new bathroom. Located just minutes from E470, Park Meadows Mall, DTC and Light Rail. You also get use of 3 pools, tennis courts, parks and community center.



*12 month lease minimum, longer lease desired

* No smoking

* No Cats

* Dogs ok under 35 lbs or smaller

*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities

Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.

* 2 pet maximum

* Refundable Security Deposit $2050

* Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water

* Property Manager: Keyrenter Highlands Ranch Property Management

* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Rent is subject to change.



RESTRICTIONS



This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.



No Cats Allowed



