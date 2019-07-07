9543 Pearl Circle #102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Parker Beautiful Townhome !! Like Brand NEW - This huge 3 story townhome never ends!!!

Parker town home with a bedroom with a full bathroom on the bottom level coming off the garage. When you walk upstairs you will be surprise with a nice size updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen you have a nice porch to relax on. There is a half bath on this level.



The dining room then you step down to you living room with a fireplace. You have another front porch to relax on those summer night.Upstairs features two large bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Laundry room is featured on the top floor.



This place is amazing!!!!



Brand new Carpet

Brand new paint

One car garage

2 porches

Community Pool

One car attached garage



This home will not last!!! Call today for your private showing

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4995925)