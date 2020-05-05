All apartments in Stonegate
Stonegate, CO
9498 Ashbury Cir. #202
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:47 AM

9498 Ashbury Cir. #202

9498 Ashbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9498 Ashbury Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 Available 06/22/20 Fantastic! Light and Bright! 1 bed + loft - 1 bath - 1 bed + loft and 1 bath 1,069 sqft

Light and bright!
Open floor plan with lots to offer! This home has vaulted ceilings, modern decor, and tons of windows. The kitchen is lovely and has a breakfast bar! The main floor is rounded out by a generous sized family room and nice eating space.

Upstairs you will find a large loft, plus a big bedroom with walk in closet.

Enjoy the balcony, and included garage!

Minutes to E-470 and I-25.
The community includes a pool and playground.
Pets welcome, max of two pets please with additional $100 deposit per pet. Max size of 35 pounds per pet.

$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $175 Hold Deposit due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

(RLNE4852782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 have any available units?
9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 have?
Some of 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 offers parking.
Does 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 has a pool.
Does 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 have accessible units?
No, 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
