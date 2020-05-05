Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

9498 Ashbury Cir. #202 Available 06/22/20 Fantastic! Light and Bright! 1 bed + loft - 1 bath - 1 bed + loft and 1 bath 1,069 sqft



Light and bright!

Open floor plan with lots to offer! This home has vaulted ceilings, modern decor, and tons of windows. The kitchen is lovely and has a breakfast bar! The main floor is rounded out by a generous sized family room and nice eating space.



Upstairs you will find a large loft, plus a big bedroom with walk in closet.



Enjoy the balcony, and included garage!



Minutes to E-470 and I-25.

The community includes a pool and playground.

Pets welcome, max of two pets please with additional $100 deposit per pet. Max size of 35 pounds per pet.



$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $175 Hold Deposit due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



