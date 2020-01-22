9438 Ashbury Circle

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Parker will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or enjoy access to the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Aventura Park. Also nearby are Golden Flame Hot Wings, Walgreens, Starbucks, Boondocks Food & Fun, Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, Costco, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Mammoth-Heights Elementary School, North Star Academy, and Chaparral High School.



Dogs up to 50 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Contact us to schedule a showing.