9438 Ashbury Circle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

9438 Ashbury Circle

9438 Ashbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9438 Ashbury Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Parker will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or enjoy access to the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Aventura Park. Also nearby are Golden Flame Hot Wings, Walgreens, Starbucks, Boondocks Food & Fun, Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, Costco, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Mammoth-Heights Elementary School, North Star Academy, and Chaparral High School.

Dogs up to 50 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9438 Ashbury Circle have any available units?
9438 Ashbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9438 Ashbury Circle have?
Some of 9438 Ashbury Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9438 Ashbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9438 Ashbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9438 Ashbury Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9438 Ashbury Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9438 Ashbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9438 Ashbury Circle offers parking.
Does 9438 Ashbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9438 Ashbury Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9438 Ashbury Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9438 Ashbury Circle has a pool.
Does 9438 Ashbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 9438 Ashbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9438 Ashbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9438 Ashbury Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9438 Ashbury Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9438 Ashbury Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
