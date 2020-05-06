9359 Las Ramblas Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Come tour this beautiful condo in the Stonegate community of Parker! This property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and an oversized attached one car garage. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, modern black appliances and huge cabinets with plenty of storage space. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find a dining area and living room complete with a gas fireplace. Off of the living room is your own private patio, perfect for enjoying some Colorado sunshine. Living in this community offers access to the Stonegate Community Center and Clubhouse, pools, hot tubs, Park Guell, over 30 acres of open space, 14 miles of bike and walking trails that are paved, and direct access to the Cherry Creek Bike Path.



Pets - Case by case with owner’s approval

Laundry - In-unit Washer and Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 Car Garage + 1 Car Dedicated Parking Space

Utilities Included - Water,Trash, Snow Removal

A/C - Central

School District - Douglas County



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.