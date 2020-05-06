All apartments in Stonegate
9359 Las Ramblas Court

9359 Las Ramblas Court · No Longer Available
Location

9359 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come tour this beautiful condo in the Stonegate community of Parker! This property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and an oversized attached one car garage. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, modern black appliances and huge cabinets with plenty of storage space. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find a dining area and living room complete with a gas fireplace. Off of the living room is your own private patio, perfect for enjoying some Colorado sunshine. Living in this community offers access to the Stonegate Community Center and Clubhouse, pools, hot tubs, Park Guell, over 30 acres of open space, 14 miles of bike and walking trails that are paved, and direct access to the Cherry Creek Bike Path.

Pets - Case by case with owner’s approval
Laundry - In-unit Washer and Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Car Garage + 1 Car Dedicated Parking Space
Utilities Included - Water,Trash, Snow Removal
A/C - Central
School District - Douglas County

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9359 Las Ramblas Court have any available units?
9359 Las Ramblas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9359 Las Ramblas Court have?
Some of 9359 Las Ramblas Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9359 Las Ramblas Court currently offering any rent specials?
9359 Las Ramblas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9359 Las Ramblas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9359 Las Ramblas Court is pet friendly.
Does 9359 Las Ramblas Court offer parking?
Yes, 9359 Las Ramblas Court offers parking.
Does 9359 Las Ramblas Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9359 Las Ramblas Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9359 Las Ramblas Court have a pool?
Yes, 9359 Las Ramblas Court has a pool.
Does 9359 Las Ramblas Court have accessible units?
No, 9359 Las Ramblas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9359 Las Ramblas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9359 Las Ramblas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9359 Las Ramblas Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9359 Las Ramblas Court has units with air conditioning.

