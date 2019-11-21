All apartments in Stonegate
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E

16615 Las Ramblas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16615 Las Ramblas Lane, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come check out this amazing Townhouse in Stonegate Park Guell Community. This property is available on November 1, 2019. The open concept kitchen has a LARGE island that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. It is quite stunning to see the leathered granite countertops all the way through out the entire house. Plenty of cabinets space, tons of counterspace, task light and pendant lighting. The kithen has a spacious pantry closet as well. Please note the fridge pictured will be replaced soon. The kitchen opens up the the living room with tall vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time

There is also direct access from the living room to the MASSIVE outdoor patio. This space is just calling for you to invite over all your friends for a great summer BBQ and is great to catch those amazing Colorado days. Plenty of space for your patio set and bbq. There is also a private entrance to the master bedroom as well.

The master is spacious and will let in great light. The vaulted ceiliings are continued in this space as well and includes a ceiling fan. The master ensuite has dual vanities in the custom leathered granite countertops. It features both a large soaker tub, shower and large walk in closet.

There is one additional bathroom with tub off of the hallway for the use of the second bedroom occupant.

This is an amazing community that tenant get full access to. 3 different community swimming pools, a clubhouse, several parks and tennis courts. Super easy highway access as well with tons of trails and hikes nearby.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees - Cats and Dogs Welcome (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

Seeking an 18-Month Lease

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/16615-LAS-RAMBLAS-UNIT-E-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E have any available units?
16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E have?
Some of 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E offers parking.
Does 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E has a pool.
Does 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E have accessible units?
No, 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E has units with dishwashers.
Does 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E has units with air conditioning.

