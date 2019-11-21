16615 Las Ramblas Ln Unit E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come check out this amazing Townhouse in Stonegate Park Guell Community. This property is available on November 1, 2019. The open concept kitchen has a LARGE island that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. It is quite stunning to see the leathered granite countertops all the way through out the entire house. Plenty of cabinets space, tons of counterspace, task light and pendant lighting. The kithen has a spacious pantry closet as well. Please note the fridge pictured will be replaced soon. The kitchen opens up the the living room with tall vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time



There is also direct access from the living room to the MASSIVE outdoor patio. This space is just calling for you to invite over all your friends for a great summer BBQ and is great to catch those amazing Colorado days. Plenty of space for your patio set and bbq. There is also a private entrance to the master bedroom as well.



The master is spacious and will let in great light. The vaulted ceiliings are continued in this space as well and includes a ceiling fan. The master ensuite has dual vanities in the custom leathered granite countertops. It features both a large soaker tub, shower and large walk in closet.



There is one additional bathroom with tub off of the hallway for the use of the second bedroom occupant.



This is an amazing community that tenant get full access to. 3 different community swimming pools, a clubhouse, several parks and tennis courts. Super easy highway access as well with tons of trails and hikes nearby.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees - Cats and Dogs Welcome (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



Seeking an 18-Month Lease



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



http://pmielevation.info/16615-LAS-RAMBLAS-UNIT-E-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET