820 W Marigold Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for online application * Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home with finished basement * 2 bedrooms with 1 bath upstairs * Large finished basement with 1 non-conforming bedroom, 1 bathroom and large bonus/living room * Great location- close to I25 and 84th Ave * Attached 1 car garage * Lots of storage space * Utility room with washer & dryer in basement * Covered patio * Large storage shed in the back yard Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com