Sherrelwood, CO
820 W Marigold Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:59 PM

820 W Marigold Drive

820 West Marigold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

820 West Marigold Drive, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for online application * Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home with finished basement * 2 bedrooms with 1 bath upstairs * Large finished basement with 1 non-conforming bedroom, 1 bathroom and large bonus/living room * Great location- close to I25 and 84th Ave * Attached 1 car garage * Lots of storage space * Utility room with washer & dryer in basement * Covered patio * Large storage shed in the back yard Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 W Marigold Drive have any available units?
820 W Marigold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 820 W Marigold Drive have?
Some of 820 W Marigold Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 W Marigold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 W Marigold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 W Marigold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 W Marigold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherrelwood.
Does 820 W Marigold Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 W Marigold Drive offers parking.
Does 820 W Marigold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 W Marigold Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 W Marigold Drive have a pool?
No, 820 W Marigold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 W Marigold Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 W Marigold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 W Marigold Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 W Marigold Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 W Marigold Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 W Marigold Drive has units with air conditioning.
