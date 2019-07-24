All apartments in Sherrelwood
Find more places like 7648 Umatilla Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
7648 Umatilla Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:39 AM

7648 Umatilla Street

7648 Umatilla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7648 Umatilla Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Ranch House Near Westminster!

This gorgeous ranch home will welcome you with 1824 square feet of living space, including 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large finished basement!

Appreciate the kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with new carpet in the basement. Both bathrooms have gorgeous tile work in the bath/shower. This wonderful home also comes with a washer and dryer!

Step outside and enjoy the breathtaking landscaping in the fenced yard or under the covered back patio. Parking includes an attached 1 car garage.

Located on the north-western side of Denver, this home offers easy access to multiple major highways, including Highway 36, I-25, I-270 to I-70, and I-76!

Nearby schools include Fairview Elementary, Ranum Middle School, and Westminster High School.

Pets allowed with owner approval and pet fee.

Sorry, no utilities included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #956583.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCï¿½??s website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7648 Umatilla Street have any available units?
7648 Umatilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 7648 Umatilla Street have?
Some of 7648 Umatilla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7648 Umatilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
7648 Umatilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7648 Umatilla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7648 Umatilla Street is pet friendly.
Does 7648 Umatilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 7648 Umatilla Street offers parking.
Does 7648 Umatilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7648 Umatilla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7648 Umatilla Street have a pool?
No, 7648 Umatilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 7648 Umatilla Street have accessible units?
No, 7648 Umatilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7648 Umatilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7648 Umatilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7648 Umatilla Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7648 Umatilla Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COCommerce City, COWheat Ridge, COEdgewater, CO
Lafayette, COApplewood, COLouisville, COGlendale, COSuperior, COBrighton, COGolden, COErie, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College