7648 Umatilla Street

Amazing Ranch House Near Westminster!



This gorgeous ranch home will welcome you with 1824 square feet of living space, including 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large finished basement!



Appreciate the kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with new carpet in the basement. Both bathrooms have gorgeous tile work in the bath/shower. This wonderful home also comes with a washer and dryer!



Step outside and enjoy the breathtaking landscaping in the fenced yard or under the covered back patio. Parking includes an attached 1 car garage.



Located on the north-western side of Denver, this home offers easy access to multiple major highways, including Highway 36, I-25, I-270 to I-70, and I-76!



Nearby schools include Fairview Elementary, Ranum Middle School, and Westminster High School.



Pets allowed with owner approval and pet fee.



Sorry, no utilities included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #956583.



