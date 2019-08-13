All apartments in Sherrelwood
Find more places like 441 Cragmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
441 Cragmore St
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:31 AM

441 Cragmore St

441 Cragmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

441 Cragmore Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled home on great size lot with tons of parking. This home features an oversized two car garage, fully fenced back yard with 3 sheds, long driveway and freshly painted exterior. Inside you will find original hardwood floors throughout this great open floor plan home. Two nice bedrooms with 5 piece bath and a good size laundry room with loads of storage. The interior has also been painted floor to ceiling and is move in ready!

Max of two pets. Breed and size restrictions apply. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Cragmore St have any available units?
441 Cragmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 441 Cragmore St have?
Some of 441 Cragmore St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Cragmore St currently offering any rent specials?
441 Cragmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Cragmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Cragmore St is pet friendly.
Does 441 Cragmore St offer parking?
Yes, 441 Cragmore St offers parking.
Does 441 Cragmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Cragmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Cragmore St have a pool?
No, 441 Cragmore St does not have a pool.
Does 441 Cragmore St have accessible units?
No, 441 Cragmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Cragmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Cragmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Cragmore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Cragmore St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COCommerce City, COWheat Ridge, COEdgewater, CO
Lafayette, COApplewood, COLouisville, COGlendale, COSuperior, COBrighton, COGolden, COErie, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College