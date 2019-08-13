441 Cragmore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled home on great size lot with tons of parking. This home features an oversized two car garage, fully fenced back yard with 3 sheds, long driveway and freshly painted exterior. Inside you will find original hardwood floors throughout this great open floor plan home. Two nice bedrooms with 5 piece bath and a good size laundry room with loads of storage. The interior has also been painted floor to ceiling and is move in ready!



Max of two pets. Breed and size restrictions apply. Tenant pays all utilities.