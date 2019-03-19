161 E.grace Pl

Amenities
Newly Refurbished Units.
Updated Large Affordable Apartments in Denver. Windom Peak Apartments is a great community with spacious studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units. Located near shopping, dining, schools, parks and easy access to Interstate 25 and on RTD Bus line.
- Responsive new management and maintenance
- Renovated and Updated Units
- Off Street parking
- Onsite Laundry
- Playground
- Courtyard with BBQ and Picnic Area
Amenities
Granite Counter tops
Hardwood Floors
New Kitchens
New Bathrooms