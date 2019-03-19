All apartments in Sherrelwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

161 E.grace Pl

161 Grace Place · No Longer Available
Location

161 Grace Place, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
Newly Refurbished Units.

Updated Large Affordable Apartments in Denver. Windom Peak Apartments is a great community with spacious studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units. Located near shopping, dining, schools, parks and easy access to Interstate 25 and on RTD Bus line.

- Responsive new management and maintenance
- Renovated and Updated Units
- Off Street parking
- Onsite Laundry
- Playground
- Courtyard with BBQ and Picnic Area

Amenities

Granite Counter tops
Hardwood Floors
New Kitchens
New Bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 E.grace Pl have any available units?
161 E.grace Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 161 E.grace Pl have?
Some of 161 E.grace Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 E.grace Pl currently offering any rent specials?
161 E.grace Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 E.grace Pl pet-friendly?
No, 161 E.grace Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherrelwood.
Does 161 E.grace Pl offer parking?
No, 161 E.grace Pl does not offer parking.
Does 161 E.grace Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 E.grace Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 E.grace Pl have a pool?
No, 161 E.grace Pl does not have a pool.
Does 161 E.grace Pl have accessible units?
No, 161 E.grace Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 161 E.grace Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 E.grace Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 E.grace Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 E.grace Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
