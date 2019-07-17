8971 Mccoy Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AVAIL 07/08/2019



11 MONTH LEASE TERM



This charming and cozy three bedroom unit located in Westminster has all the updates and upgrades to live conveniently and affordably.



Details:

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counters

Custom Cabinetry

Plush Carpet Throughout

Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom

Washer Dryer Hook-ups

Window A/C and Gas Heat

BRAND NEW High Efficiency Double Pane Windows

Storage Unit Included

Ample Off-Street Parking



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, $60/month flat for Water.



Sorry, NO PETS.



$1,395 Rent/month - $1,395 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Christine @ 720-469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



