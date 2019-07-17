All apartments in Shaw Heights
Last updated July 17 2019

8971 Mccoy Pl

8971 Mccoy Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8971 Mccoy Pl, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

AVAIL 07/08/2019

11 MONTH LEASE TERM

This charming and cozy three bedroom unit located in Westminster has all the updates and upgrades to live conveniently and affordably.

Details:
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counters
Custom Cabinetry
Plush Carpet Throughout
Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom
Washer Dryer Hook-ups
Window A/C and Gas Heat
BRAND NEW High Efficiency Double Pane Windows
Storage Unit Included
Ample Off-Street Parking

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, $60/month flat for Water.

Sorry, NO PETS.

$1,395 Rent/month - $1,395 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Christine @ 720-469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8971 Mccoy Pl have any available units?
8971 Mccoy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8971 Mccoy Pl have?
Some of 8971 Mccoy Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8971 Mccoy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8971 Mccoy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8971 Mccoy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8971 Mccoy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaw Heights.
Does 8971 Mccoy Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8971 Mccoy Pl offers parking.
Does 8971 Mccoy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8971 Mccoy Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8971 Mccoy Pl have a pool?
No, 8971 Mccoy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8971 Mccoy Pl have accessible units?
No, 8971 Mccoy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8971 Mccoy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8971 Mccoy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8971 Mccoy Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8971 Mccoy Pl has units with air conditioning.
