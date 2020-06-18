All apartments in Shaw Heights
Last updated June 18 2020

8953 Mccoy Pl

8953 Mc Coy Place · No Longer Available
Location

8953 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
AVAIL 06/15

12 Month Lease Term

3BR/1BA home with gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and custom cabinets.
Tile and carpet flooring.
Washer/Dryer hookups.
*Ask about including washer/dryer with $50 rental increase a month

Window A/C unit in the living room.
Gas heat.
New high efficiency double pane windows.
Storage unit.
2 Assigned off street parking spaces.

Resident Responsible for: Xcel Gas/Electric and $60/month increase in rent for Water/Sewer/Trash usage.

Sorry, no pets.

Credit, Background, Employment and Rental History will all be verified.
Not a section 8 participant.

Schedule a showing today! *photo ID required for in-person tour*
Contact Dillon 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

Please visit our website for more most accurate information www.NewAgeRE.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8953 Mccoy Pl have any available units?
8953 Mccoy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8953 Mccoy Pl have?
Some of 8953 Mccoy Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8953 Mccoy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8953 Mccoy Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8953 Mccoy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8953 Mccoy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaw Heights.
Does 8953 Mccoy Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8953 Mccoy Pl does offer parking.
Does 8953 Mccoy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8953 Mccoy Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8953 Mccoy Pl have a pool?
No, 8953 Mccoy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8953 Mccoy Pl have accessible units?
No, 8953 Mccoy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8953 Mccoy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8953 Mccoy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8953 Mccoy Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8953 Mccoy Pl has units with air conditioning.
