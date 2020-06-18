8953 Mccoy Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

AVAIL 06/15



12 Month Lease Term



3BR/1BA home with gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and custom cabinets.

Tile and carpet flooring.

Washer/Dryer hookups.

*Ask about including washer/dryer with $50 rental increase a month



Window A/C unit in the living room.

Gas heat.

New high efficiency double pane windows.

Storage unit.

2 Assigned off street parking spaces.



Resident Responsible for: Xcel Gas/Electric and $60/month increase in rent for Water/Sewer/Trash usage.



Sorry, no pets.



Credit, Background, Employment and Rental History will all be verified.

Not a section 8 participant.



Schedule a showing today! *photo ID required for in-person tour*

Contact Dillon 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



Please visit our website for more most accurate information www.NewAgeRE.com.