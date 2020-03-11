All apartments in Shaw Heights
Location

8817 Norwich Street, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

8817 Norwich St Available 04/23/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home near Westminster Promenade - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This beautiful 4 bedroom home in Westminster has hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows letting in natural light. The renovated kitchen has stainless appliances, dishwasher and microwave, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. The bathrooms feather brushed nickel fixtures and water efficient toilets. The full size washer and dryer are located in an easily accessed utility room. The cozy living room connects the open kitchen to the lovely glass enclosed sun porch with sliding doors. The back yard is fully fenced, has a fruit bearing peach tree, and has a small patio in addition. The large front porch is covered and provides a great spot for relaxing on a summer evening. Property has Central AC to cool down in the summer.

There is easy access to Hwy 36 and Hwy 287 (aka Federal Blvd). You would be just a few miles from Waterworld, The Butterfly Pavilion, Standley Lake, lots of open space areas with miles of hiking and biking trails. The Westminster Promenade offers great shopping, dining, and entertainment just 3 miles away.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and stormwater, will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5224394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 Norwich St have any available units?
8817 Norwich St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8817 Norwich St have?
Some of 8817 Norwich St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 Norwich St currently offering any rent specials?
8817 Norwich St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 Norwich St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8817 Norwich St is pet friendly.
Does 8817 Norwich St offer parking?
No, 8817 Norwich St does not offer parking.
Does 8817 Norwich St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8817 Norwich St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 Norwich St have a pool?
No, 8817 Norwich St does not have a pool.
Does 8817 Norwich St have accessible units?
No, 8817 Norwich St does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 Norwich St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8817 Norwich St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8817 Norwich St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8817 Norwich St has units with air conditioning.
