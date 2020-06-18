7734 Dutch Lp

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room area, the chef can be included in the conversations while cooking for the family or guests! The wood-like flooring and stainless steel appliances, plus the counter-tops really sets off the kitchen area. The home has a loft area, separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, a spacious master bedroom with 5 piece bathroom set! There is a gas fireplace in the living room area.The bathrooms have tile flooring, the bedrooms have carpet to keep your feet warm! There is a wet bar area in the finished basement, also a nice large fenced backyard with a balcony.



Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.



Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property



Pet Policy – Large and small dogs and cats too! 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.



1 year lease



Availability date may vary from what's advertised



This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado



Qualifications

-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work

-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants

-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments

-No evictions less than 7 years old

-Cannot be sex offender

-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met

-Apps processed first come first served

-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

-No smoking allowed inside the home



