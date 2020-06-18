All apartments in Security-Widefield
Find more places like 7734 Dutch Lp.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Security-Widefield, CO
/
7734 Dutch Lp
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7734 Dutch Lp

7734 Dutch Loop · (719) 249-5421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Security-Widefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO 80925

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7734 Dutch Lp · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room area, the chef can be included in the conversations while cooking for the family or guests! The wood-like flooring and stainless steel appliances, plus the counter-tops really sets off the kitchen area. The home has a loft area, separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, a spacious master bedroom with 5 piece bathroom set! There is a gas fireplace in the living room area.The bathrooms have tile flooring, the bedrooms have carpet to keep your feet warm! There is a wet bar area in the finished basement, also a nice large fenced backyard with a balcony.

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property
 
Pet Policy – Large and small dogs and cats too! 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised
 
This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

(RLNE5817903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 Dutch Lp have any available units?
7734 Dutch Lp has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7734 Dutch Lp have?
Some of 7734 Dutch Lp's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 Dutch Lp currently offering any rent specials?
7734 Dutch Lp isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 Dutch Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 7734 Dutch Lp is pet friendly.
Does 7734 Dutch Lp offer parking?
Yes, 7734 Dutch Lp does offer parking.
Does 7734 Dutch Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 Dutch Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 Dutch Lp have a pool?
No, 7734 Dutch Lp does not have a pool.
Does 7734 Dutch Lp have accessible units?
Yes, 7734 Dutch Lp has accessible units.
Does 7734 Dutch Lp have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 Dutch Lp has units with dishwashers.
Does 7734 Dutch Lp have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7734 Dutch Lp has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7734 Dutch Lp?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Garage
Security-Widefield Apartments with Washer-DryerSecurity-Widefield Dog Friendly Apartments
Security-Widefield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COFountain, CO
Monument, COCastle Pines, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COCañon City, CO
Woodmoor, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity