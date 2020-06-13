194 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO with balcony
Ranked the second best small metro area in the nation for telecommuting in 2013, Security-Widefield, Colorado boasts the amenities of a big city while maintaining small town appeal.
If you want that Mayberry feel, but aren't willing to forego the luxury of boutique shopping and fine cuisine, you'll find all that and more in this quaint town bordering the limits of bigger cities like Colorado Springs. Likewise, there's something to suit all tastes if you dig IKEA more than one-of-a-kind boutiques, or if you prefer the endless soup and salad at Olive Garden over fancy four star joints. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Security-Widefield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.