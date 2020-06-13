194 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
4217 Arvol Cir
4217 Arvol Circle, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath home has been recently painted as well as new carpet. The front yard is zeroed scaped for low water usage. The large back yard is a great place to hang out and visit with friends on the back deck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7330 Grand Valley Dr
7330 Grand Valley Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Stunning home with plenty of yard space and storage shed, close to amenities and minutes for the Mountain Post. Tri-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a 1-car garage, and a yard with a deck to enjoy.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
3472 Tail Wind Drive
3472 Tail Wind Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3190 sqft
3472 Tail Wind Drive - 15 months Built 2008 Group 2 Rancher with finished full basement. Three car garage, central air to be installed, lawn sprinkler system, rear patio. Not fenced. Main level has wood or stone flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2862 sqft
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
6809 Chesterfield Court
6809 Chesterfield Court, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2168 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
515 Quebec Place
515 Quebec Place, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1715 sqft
Recently updated 4 bedroom home in quiet cut-de-sac. Walk through the beautiful double doors to a tile landing. Main level has beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6940 KETCHUM DR
6940 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2843 sqft
Fountain Valley 2-Story - Wonderful 2-story w/unfinished walkout bsmt* main level features a living/dining room combo, large open kitchen w/island, pantry, dining area w/bay window opens up to a cozy family room w/gas FP with built-ins, walk out*

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3314 Castellon Drive
3314 Castellon Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2034 sqft
Two story stucco home with 3 car garage on huge lot. Large country kitchen with upgraded appliances. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Very spacious master bedroom with attached bath.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8439 Shadow Run Lane
8439 Shadowrun Lane, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2209 sqft
Charming home located in Cross Creek in Fountain* Just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurant amenities you need and less than 5 minutes from Gate 20 on Fort Carson* Fountain Creek Nature Park is down the road as well.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
4584 Newton Drive
4584 Newton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1036 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. No obligation to purchase the home. Cute home with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer roof and exterior paint. This listing has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with newer vinyl windows.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6784 Ventana Lane
6784 Ventana Lane, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1598 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Fountain! Great yard on a huge corner lot! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2108 El Camino Meseta
2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr
2931 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2851 sqft
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Beautiful 2 story with finished basement; 4 bedrooms plus a loft, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage in a cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7806 Stockton Drive
7806 Stoskton Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2490 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on Corner Lot w/3 car garage & Side Service Door. 10X26 Covered Patio, 4 bedrooms and bonus upstairs lounge area.. Office is on the Main Level. Walk-in master closet and upstairs laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3187 Osuna Drive
3187 Osuna Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3198 sqft
This newer home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths with a 3 Car tandem attached Garage. Large open Kitchen with granite and walk in Pantry, huge Front Porch with railing, 4 ft wide staircase with iron spindles.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr
3251 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3980 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Stucco Home - Property Id: 233516 Beautiful & spacious single-family home located in a family and military friendly neighborhood.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6627 Mandan Drive
6627 Mandan Dr, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2482 sqft
GORGEOUS, LIKE NEW HOME. This open plan ranch style home is 2482 sq ft. Main level offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living rooms flow together.

Last updated October 25 at 11:08pm
Southborough
1 Unit Available
5063 Sacred Feather Drive
5063 Sacred Feather Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2580 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1106813?source=marketing This spacious home in Soaring Eagles won't last long.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Broadmoor Bluffs
21 Units Available
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$875
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
City Guide for Security-Widefield, CO

Ranked the second best small metro area in the nation for telecommuting in 2013, Security-Widefield, Colorado boasts the amenities of a big city while maintaining small town appeal.

If you want that Mayberry feel, but aren't willing to forego the luxury of boutique shopping and fine cuisine, you'll find all that and more in this quaint town bordering the limits of bigger cities like Colorado Springs. Likewise, there's something to suit all tastes if you dig IKEA more than one-of-a-kind boutiques, or if you prefer the endless soup and salad at Olive Garden over fancy four star joints. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Security-Widefield, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Security-Widefield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

