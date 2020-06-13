194 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO with balcony

Ranked the second best small metro area in the nation for telecommuting in 2013, Security-Widefield, Colorado boasts the amenities of a big city while maintaining small town appeal.

If you want that Mayberry feel, but aren't willing to forego the luxury of boutique shopping and fine cuisine, you'll find all that and more in this quaint town bordering the limits of bigger cities like Colorado Springs. Likewise, there's something to suit all tastes if you dig IKEA more than one-of-a-kind boutiques, or if you prefer the endless soup and salad at Olive Garden over fancy four star joints. See more