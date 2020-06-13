Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

175 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO

Finding an apartment in Security-Widefield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
3472 Tail Wind Drive
3472 Tail Wind Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3190 sqft
3472 Tail Wind Drive - 15 months Built 2008 Group 2 Rancher with finished full basement. Three car garage, central air to be installed, lawn sprinkler system, rear patio. Not fenced. Main level has wood or stone flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
4211 Little Rock View
4211 Little Rock Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1867 sqft
Well maintained town home with mountain views - Newer community in the Widefield area! Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Half bath on main level.

1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
5033 Durasno Drive
5033 Durasno Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1229 sqft
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the

1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2862 sqft
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
2226 Frontier Drive
2226 Frontier Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
This unit has new carpet, new paint, and recently updated bathroom. This home boasts a large yard that is fully fenced. The front yard is xeriscape for low maintenance. Close to I25 for easy commute. Washer dryer hookups.

1 Unit Available
6809 Chesterfield Court
6809 Chesterfield Court, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2168 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
63 Watson Boulevard
63 Watson Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
$1700 with a maintenance agreement. Visit https://newgenerationhomesco.com/application/ to fill out an application or review our company requirements.

1 Unit Available
6940 KETCHUM DR
6940 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2843 sqft
Fountain Valley 2-Story - Wonderful 2-story w/unfinished walkout bsmt* main level features a living/dining room combo, large open kitchen w/island, pantry, dining area w/bay window opens up to a cozy family room w/gas FP with built-ins, walk out*

1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.
Results within 1 mile of Security-Widefield
22 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

Southborough
1 Unit Available
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr
2931 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2851 sqft
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Beautiful 2 story with finished basement; 4 bedrooms plus a loft, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage in a cul-de-sac.

Southborough
1 Unit Available
3095 Harpy Grove
3095 Harpy Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
3095 Harpy Grove Available 07/03/20 Harpy Grove - 2 Story built in 2014. Approx. 1,561 total sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. Brand new townhome. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level.

1 Unit Available
2108 El Camino Meseta
2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater

1 Unit Available
8330 Hurley Dr
8330 Hurley Drive, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2821 sqft
8330 Hurley Dr Available 06/22/20 Single Family Home For Rent in Country Crossing, Fountain - Stunning single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3 attached garages close to amenities.

1 Unit Available
6820 Simcoe Dr
6820 Simcoe Dr, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
6820 Simcoe Dr Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Rancher Close to Peterson and Fort Carson!!! - This beautiful rancher featuresGranite countertops and stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
8439 Shadow Run Lane
8439 Shadowrun Lane, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2209 sqft
Charming home located in Cross Creek in Fountain* Just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurant amenities you need and less than 5 minutes from Gate 20 on Fort Carson* Fountain Creek Nature Park is down the road as well.

Southborough
1 Unit Available
4584 Newton Drive
4584 Newton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1036 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. No obligation to purchase the home. Cute home with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer roof and exterior paint. This listing has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with newer vinyl windows.

1 Unit Available
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2222 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.

1 Unit Available
6784 Ventana Lane
6784 Ventana Lane, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1598 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Fountain! Great yard on a huge corner lot! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Southborough
1 Unit Available
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr
3251 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3980 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Stucco Home - Property Id: 233516 Beautiful & spacious single-family home located in a family and military friendly neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
8154 Cedar Chase Dr
8154 Cedar Chase Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Single family home - Property Id: 236741 two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry.

Southborough
1 Unit Available
5063 Sacred Feather Drive
5063 Sacred Feather Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2580 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1106813?source=marketing This spacious home in Soaring Eagles won't last long.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Security-Widefield, CO

Finding an apartment in Security-Widefield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

