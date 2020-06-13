/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
33 Accessible Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4211 Little Rock View
4211 Little Rock Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1867 sqft
Well maintained town home with mountain views - Newer community in the Widefield area! Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Half bath on main level.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2862 sqft
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Security-Widefield
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Knob Hill
5 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8184 Campground Drive
8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2823 sqft
8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
950 Winebrook Way
950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2243 sqft
950 Winebrook Way Available 07/01/20 Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
606 Placid Rd
606 Placid Road, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2160 sqft
Nice 5 bedroom home with finished basement and detached garage available now! - This is a nice 5 bedroom home with remodeled bathrooms,finished basement, large living room area both upstairs and downstairs also a fenced yard area with a nice size
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Turf Trail Place
508 Turf Trail Pl, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# D
3399 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
10644 Deer Meadow Circle
10644 Deer Meadow Circle, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2238 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Lorson Ranch. Open kitchen and great room with laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom has adjoining master bath with extra-large walk-in closet and bonus storage closet.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
3389 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# C
3389 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
3349 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B
3349 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely
Results within 10 miles of Security-Widefield
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista Grande
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Garden Ranch
8 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northside
30 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Vista Grande
40 Units Available
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Indian Heights
2 Units Available
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$840
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 28 at 06:18pm
Rustic Hills
22 Units Available
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1016 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garden Ranch
1 Unit Available
4125 Madrone Way
4125 Madrone Way, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2400 sqft
Lovely Neighborhood and Great House To Go With It! - This home has a really spacious floor plan! The main level has a nice galley kitchen and a good size living space as well as a family room and dining area.
