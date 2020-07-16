916 N. Iola Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy House- 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, & 1 Car Detached Garage $875$875 - This home has a covered front porch, perfect to relax on. There are two bedrooms and one Jack and Jill bathroom. The living room features hardwood floors as well as in one of the bedrooms. The carpeted bedroom is very big in size. The laundry room is right off of the kitchen which also leads to the basement, perfect for storage. Private driveway with gate and one car detached garage.



Close to schools, parks, bus lines and many local restaurants and businesses.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water and trash), yard maintenance and must carry renter's insurance.



Absolutely No Smoking in/on property (No exceptions! This includes marijuana)

Absolutely No Pets of Any Kind!!



Rent $875/Deposit $875



Application fees are $40 per adult if paid in office and $45 per adult if paid online. Each adult (18 and over) must submit an application.



For more information or to set up a showing, please call Keystone Property Management at (719) 543-4575.



Keystone Property Management does business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law. It is illegal to discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin or any other protected class.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2407922)