Pueblo, CO
916 N. Iola Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

916 N. Iola Ave.

916 North Iola Avenue · (719) 543-4575
Location

916 North Iola Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81001
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 916 N. Iola Ave. · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy House- 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, & 1 Car Detached Garage $875$875 - This home has a covered front porch, perfect to relax on. There are two bedrooms and one Jack and Jill bathroom. The living room features hardwood floors as well as in one of the bedrooms. The carpeted bedroom is very big in size. The laundry room is right off of the kitchen which also leads to the basement, perfect for storage. Private driveway with gate and one car detached garage.

Close to schools, parks, bus lines and many local restaurants and businesses.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water and trash), yard maintenance and must carry renter's insurance.

Absolutely No Smoking in/on property (No exceptions! This includes marijuana)
Absolutely No Pets of Any Kind!!

Rent $875/Deposit $875

Application fees are $40 per adult if paid in office and $45 per adult if paid online. Each adult (18 and over) must submit an application.

For more information or to set up a showing, please call Keystone Property Management at (719) 543-4575.

Keystone Property Management does business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law. It is illegal to discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin or any other protected class.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2407922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 N. Iola Ave. have any available units?
916 N. Iola Ave. has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 N. Iola Ave. have?
Some of 916 N. Iola Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 N. Iola Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
916 N. Iola Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 N. Iola Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 916 N. Iola Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 916 N. Iola Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 916 N. Iola Ave. offers parking.
Does 916 N. Iola Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 N. Iola Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 N. Iola Ave. have a pool?
No, 916 N. Iola Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 916 N. Iola Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 916 N. Iola Ave. has accessible units.
Does 916 N. Iola Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 N. Iola Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 N. Iola Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 N. Iola Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
