2727 Colfax Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 Bedroom Home in Pueblo! - * Remodeled single family 2 bedroom home tucked away in established Pueblo neighborhood *

* Welcome Home- new exterior modern paint colors invite you inside*

* Bright, light, cozy and an open feel!*

* Gorgeous refinished wood flooring in living area along with ceiling fan*

* Beautifully remodeled kitchen area boasting stainless steel appliances, beautiful new counter-tops, new lighting, new flooring and stylish white cabinets *

* Both bedrooms boasting beautiful wood flooring and barn closet doors!

* Full size completely remodeled bathroom* WOW*

* Washer and dryer for tenant convenience.

* Pueblo City 60 school District

* Close proximity to Fairmount Park, Langoni Sports Compex and Pueblo Country Club!

* Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789058)