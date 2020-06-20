All apartments in Pueblo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2727 Colfax Avenue

2727 Colfax Avenue · (719) 592-9700
Location

2727 Colfax Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81003
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2727 Colfax Avenue · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 Bedroom Home in Pueblo! - * Remodeled single family 2 bedroom home tucked away in established Pueblo neighborhood *
* Welcome Home- new exterior modern paint colors invite you inside*
* Bright, light, cozy and an open feel!*
* Gorgeous refinished wood flooring in living area along with ceiling fan*
* Beautifully remodeled kitchen area boasting stainless steel appliances, beautiful new counter-tops, new lighting, new flooring and stylish white cabinets *
* Both bedrooms boasting beautiful wood flooring and barn closet doors!
* Full size completely remodeled bathroom* WOW*
* Washer and dryer for tenant convenience.
* Pueblo City 60 school District
* Close proximity to Fairmount Park, Langoni Sports Compex and Pueblo Country Club!
* Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Colfax Avenue have any available units?
2727 Colfax Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2727 Colfax Avenue have?
Some of 2727 Colfax Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Colfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Colfax Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Colfax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Colfax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 2727 Colfax Avenue offer parking?
No, 2727 Colfax Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2727 Colfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Colfax Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Colfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 2727 Colfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Colfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2727 Colfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Colfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Colfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Colfax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Colfax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
