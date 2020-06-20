2727 Colfax Avenue

Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 Bedroom Home in Pueblo! - * Remodeled single family 2 bedroom home tucked away in established Pueblo neighborhood *
* Welcome Home- new exterior modern paint colors invite you inside*
* Bright, light, cozy and an open feel!*
* Gorgeous refinished wood flooring in living area along with ceiling fan*
* Beautifully remodeled kitchen area boasting stainless steel appliances, beautiful new counter-tops, new lighting, new flooring and stylish white cabinets *
* Both bedrooms boasting beautiful wood flooring and barn closet doors!
* Full size completely remodeled bathroom* WOW*
* Washer and dryer for tenant convenience.
* Pueblo City 60 school District
* Close proximity to Fairmount Park, Langoni Sports Compex and Pueblo Country Club!
* Sorry, no pets.
(RLNE5789058)