Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1422 CYPRESS ST.

1422 Cypress Street · (719) 585-8738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1422 Cypress Street, Pueblo, CO 81004
Bessemer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1422 CYPRESS ST. · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1422 CYPRESS ST. - This home has recently been remodeled inside and out. The yard has been landscaped and has a wooden fence complete with locking metal security gates both front and back. The kitchen has a wonderful garden window, and has updated counter tops. The home also has new windows and an updated bathroom. There is a laundry room on the main level, and the washer and dryer will stay. The deck on the back and side of the house make for a great entertainment area, and the shed in the backyard even has a window air conditioner. Both plumbing and electrical was updated recently. The basement has a poured concrete floor with plenty of room for storage.
No Smoking, No Pets. All Properties Managed By Re/Max Property Management Are Non Smoking, Drug Free, No Marijuana Products Allowed On Property.
Paul Engstrom - 719-585-8716
Directions: From Northern, turn left (south) on Cypress and the home is on the left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 CYPRESS ST. have any available units?
1422 CYPRESS ST. has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1422 CYPRESS ST. have?
Some of 1422 CYPRESS ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 CYPRESS ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1422 CYPRESS ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 CYPRESS ST. pet-friendly?
No, 1422 CYPRESS ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 1422 CYPRESS ST. offer parking?
No, 1422 CYPRESS ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1422 CYPRESS ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 CYPRESS ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 CYPRESS ST. have a pool?
No, 1422 CYPRESS ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1422 CYPRESS ST. have accessible units?
No, 1422 CYPRESS ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 CYPRESS ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 CYPRESS ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 CYPRESS ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1422 CYPRESS ST. has units with air conditioning.
