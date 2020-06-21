All apartments in Pueblo
1131 W 14th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1131 W 14th St

1131 West 14th Street · (720) 984-1530
Location

1131 West 14th Street, Pueblo, CO 81003
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1131 W 14th St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1131 W 14th St Available 07/01/20 Great Corner Lot Home with Garage and Fenced Yard - A great home with private 6' fenced yard and a garage with plenty of room to make a work shop. It’s a 3 Bed 1 Bath house that is in great shape. The home boasts a basement storage area, a dine in kitchen area, a side door entrance, and also central heat and air conditioning! Don't wait to check it out!

Easily apply online and see our available rents at FourWallsCompany.com

Other:
$45/adult application fee, 1 year lease required, tenant Responsible for all Utilities.

*Note: We do not market on craigslist. Please watch out for the opportunistic scammers in the area. We never take deposits or rents without first showing you the inside of the home and approving your application.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5851633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 W 14th St have any available units?
1131 W 14th St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1131 W 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1131 W 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 W 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 W 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 1131 W 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1131 W 14th St does offer parking.
Does 1131 W 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 W 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 W 14th St have a pool?
No, 1131 W 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1131 W 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1131 W 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 W 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 W 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 W 14th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1131 W 14th St has units with air conditioning.
