Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pueblo, CO

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Hyde Park
9 Units Available
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
977 sqft
Come see Villas at Park West today to experience all this great community has to offer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Club
1 Unit Available
2727 Colfax Avenue
2727 Colfax Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 Bedroom Home in Pueblo! - * Remodeled single family 2 bedroom home tucked away in established Pueblo neighborhood * * Welcome Home- new exterior modern paint colors invite you inside* * Bright, light, cozy and an open

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bessemer
1 Unit Available
1711 STONE AVE.
1711 Stone Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1144 sqft
1711 STONE AVE. - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bessemer
1 Unit Available
916 E Abriendo Ave
916 East Abriendo Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
FuRnIsHeD CoZy CoLoRfUl HoUsE - Property Id: 262559 Furnished Home Centrally Located Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262559 Property Id 262559 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5707732)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bessemer
1 Unit Available
1422 CYPRESS ST.
1422 Cypress Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$975
938 sqft
1422 CYPRESS ST. - This home has recently been remodeled inside and out. The yard has been landscaped and has a wooden fence complete with locking metal security gates both front and back.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
902 E 10th St
902 East 10th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1136 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1&1/4 Bath, 2 Car Garage - This home is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/4 bath, 2 Car Garage, additional non-conforming rooms. Main level is newly remolded with new appliances, wood flooring, and central Air.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1534 Constitution Rd.
1534 Constitution Road, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
1534 Constitution Rd. - Managed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Updated ranch style home all on one level. New kitchen, new paint, new flooring. One car attached garage.Tenant pays all Utilities. No Pets, No Smoking.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Side
1 Unit Available
705 E 8th St
705 East 8th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming home is a cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, also has an unfinished basement with washer / dryer connections.
Results within 1 mile of Pueblo

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
112 Greenman Dr
112 Greenman Drive, Pueblo County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1060 sqft
Stones Throw From City Park 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Goodnight Area - Country Living by the City!!! This unique two bedroom one bath is located in the Goodnight Area close to City Park, Hwy 50 West, and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Pueblo

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
334 South Archdale Drive
334 South Archdale Drive, Pueblo West, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Comfortable 2. bedroom 1 bath with central AC 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 750 Sq ft. On site laundry - Central AC - remodeled - Friendly atmosphere! Water and trash paid. $850 Deposit - $800 rent mo. - $40 background fee per tenant.

