Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Pueblo, CO with parking

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at Park West II in Pueblo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
8 Units Available
Hyde Park
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1234 sqft
Come see Villas at Park West today to experience all this great community has to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
1119 E 14th St
1119 East 14th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
725 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Ready Now - This recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new paint throughout. Clean and move in ready.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
916 N. Iola Ave.
916 North Iola Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$875
1374 sqft
Cozy House- 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, & 1 Car Detached Garage $875$875 - This home has a covered front porch, perfect to relax on. There are two bedrooms and one Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bessemer
1008 E ORMAN AVE
1008 East Orman Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed by; Patti Baros 719-585-8738 Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean and ready to move in.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bessemer
1711 STONE AVE.
1711 Stone Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1144 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
729 VETA AVE.
729 Veta Avenue, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Brick ranch style home with a 2 car detached garage. Close to PCC.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Beulah Heights
2610 Azalea St.
2610 Azalea Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
2610 Azalea St. Available 05/15/20 2610 Azalea - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Nice ranch style home all on one level. 3 bedrooms, full bath, living and family rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1635 Horseshoe Dr
1635 Horseshoe Drive, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1728 sqft
1635 Horseshoie - Belmont rancher with basement. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and family rooms. New carpet on main floor. Fenced yard. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
State Fair
1318 Van Buren St
1318 Van Buren Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Close to State Fair Grounds - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home close to state fair grounds. Features a large yard, plenty of room for parking and privacy fence a long back yard. Under new management, new flooring and paint.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1534 Constitution Rd.
1534 Constitution Road, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
1534 Constitution Rd. - Managed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Updated ranch style home all on one level. New kitchen, new paint, new flooring. One car attached garage.Tenant pays all Utilities. No Pets, No Smoking.

1 of 7

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2407 W 12th St
2407 West 12th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
Come Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home - **** Coming Soon **** 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Newer paint and flooring through out. Front and back yard are fenced, pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5308 SAN SIMEON CT.
5308 San Simeon Ct, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1958 sqft
5308 SAN SIMEON CT. Available 08/03/20 ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
718 Wilson Ave
718 Wilson Avenue, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
718 Wilson Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with Large yard - Rare 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is spacious with a giant yard. This home has a large kitchen, laundry room and LOTS of storage.
Results within 5 miles of Pueblo

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
334 South Archdale Drive
334 South Archdale Drive, Pueblo West, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Comfortable 2. bedroom 1 bath with central AC 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 750 Sq ft. On site laundry - Central AC - remodeled - Friendly atmosphere! Water and trash paid. $850 Deposit - $800 rent mo. - $40 background fee per tenant.
Results within 10 miles of Pueblo

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2266 sqft
This newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pueblo, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pueblo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

