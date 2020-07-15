All apartments in Park County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

110 Sunshine Loop

110 Sunshine Loop · (970) 389-7418
Location

110 Sunshine Loop, Park County, CO 80440

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 Sunshine Loop · Avail. Sep 8

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
110 Sunshine Loop Available 09/08/20 One bed plus loft! Great Natural Light! 45 Minutes from Breck! Awesome Deck! - This one bedroom cabin is offered unfurnished and is available now for a year lease. Unit has great natural light, fabulous deck and is located in the Whispering Aspens community. Only 45 minutes from Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Rent is $1375.00 per month.

Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit and pet rent.

All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.

First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.

For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.

Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.

Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.

Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl

*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map. If you are viewing this property on any other website besides https://www.fortunatoproperties.com/available-homes/ there could be incorrect information.

(RLNE5087925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Sunshine Loop have any available units?
110 Sunshine Loop has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 110 Sunshine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
110 Sunshine Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Sunshine Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Sunshine Loop is pet friendly.
Does 110 Sunshine Loop offer parking?
No, 110 Sunshine Loop does not offer parking.
Does 110 Sunshine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Sunshine Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Sunshine Loop have a pool?
No, 110 Sunshine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 110 Sunshine Loop have accessible units?
No, 110 Sunshine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Sunshine Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Sunshine Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Sunshine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Sunshine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
