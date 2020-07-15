Amenities

110 Sunshine Loop Available 09/08/20 One bed plus loft! Great Natural Light! 45 Minutes from Breck! Awesome Deck! - This one bedroom cabin is offered unfurnished and is available now for a year lease. Unit has great natural light, fabulous deck and is located in the Whispering Aspens community. Only 45 minutes from Breckenridge Ski Resort.



Rent is $1375.00 per month.



Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit and pet rent.



All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.



First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.



For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.



Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.



Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.



Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl



