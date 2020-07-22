/
chaffee county
4 Apartments for rent in Chaffee County, CO📍
18280 Alta Vista Dr.
18280 Alta Vista Drive, Chaffee County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1728 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Trail West has amazing views, a large living room, beautiful sunroom, and master suite separate from three bedrooms.
138 West 1st Street - 1
138 West 1st Street, Salida, CO
Studio
$2,000
800 sqft
Looking for long term renter 800+ sq ft commercial space for rent in historic downtown Salida, Colorado. Located in a heavy foot/car traffic area of the downtown this space provides you the visibility that you need for your business.
7042 County Road 107
7042 County Road 107, Salida, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1653 sqft
Beautiful old farm house on 2 acres with giant mature willow trees. 2 BRs, 1 3/4 baths, living room, formal dining room, large kitchen, big mud room, and shaded front porch and big back deck over looking open space.
546 F St
546 F Street, Salida, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
400 sqft
$900 - Furnished Private Room with full bath and room to prepare meals including refrigerator and sink. All Utilities included & Internet. 2 blocks from downtown. Month-to-Month Lease. 10 foot ceilings. Newly installed subway tile shower.
