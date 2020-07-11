/
salida
Last updated July 11 2020
3 Apartments for rent in Salida, CO
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
130 East 2nd Street - 2
130 East 2nd Street, Salida, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Spacious one bedroom one bath apartment in a 5 unit building. 600+ sq ft. with a private entrance. Washer and dryer in the unit. Big kitchen with dishwasher and gas stove. Shared grassy backyard.
Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
546 F St
546 F Street, Salida, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
400 sqft
$900 - Furnished Private Room with full bath and room to prepare meals including refrigerator and sink. All Utilities included & Internet. 2 blocks from downtown. Month-to-Month Lease. 10 foot ceilings. Newly installed subway tile shower.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
7042 County Road 107
7042 County Road 107, Salida, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1653 sqft
Beautiful old farm house on 2 acres with giant mature willow trees. 2 BRs, 1 3/4 baths, living room, formal dining room, large kitchen, big mud room, and shaded front porch and big back deck over looking open space.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salida from include Cañon City.