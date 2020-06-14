179 Apartments for rent in Niwot, CO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niwot renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 52

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7003 Johnson Circle
7003 Johnson Circle, Niwot, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3403 sqft
Pristine Home in Walkable Johnson Farm Neighborhood in Niwot - Sunny and Bright two story home on corner lot in coveted Johnson Farm! This immaculate home has been well cared for and is move-in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Niwot
Verified

1 of 22

$
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified

VerraWest

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
13 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
5 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,343
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
160 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4763 white rock cir E
4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit E Available 07/01/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654 Note this listing is for the entire condo, not just a bedroom. :) Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with balcony & a loft for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
412 COLLYER
412 Collyer St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1144 sqft
412 Collyer - Avail: NOW Close to old town - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors thru out.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
6942 Roaring Fork Trail
6942 Roaring Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
3559 sqft
Rarely Available Remodeled Rancher in Idyllic Boulder Country Club! - Remodeled Rancher on Golf Course in Boulder! Gorgeous open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, hardwood floors, golf course views, and

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1457 sqft
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Hallet Peak Drive
1609 Hallet Peak Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4242 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Longmont - Beautiful home right across the street from an great park system! Move in and take advantage of the playgrounds, walking trails, frisbee golf, basketball, volleyball, soccer and skateboarding all with amazing views of

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1023 Tulip Street
1023 Tulip Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1725 sqft
1023 Tulip Street Available 07/01/20 CENTRALLY LOCATED 3 BED/1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1976 sqft
939 Rose Street Available 07/01/20 SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
960 sqft
127 Grant Street Available 07/01/20 GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4279 Pebble Beach Drive
4279 Pebble Beach Drive, Boulder County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3920 sqft
4279 Pebble Beach Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Lake Valley 4 bedroom, 4 bath Home - Available August 1 - Beautiful Lake Valley home with gorgeous views.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7 University Dr
7 University Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1689 sqft
Rare Ranch with hardwood floors, perfectly located in West/Central Longmont.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
762 Rees Ct
762 Rees Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1130 sqft
762 Rees Ct Available 07/07/20 3 BR, 1 bath house, wood floors, garage, 762 Rees Ct, Longmont - 762 Rees Ct, 3 BR, 1 bath, 1130 SF, sunroom, detached single car garage. See YouTube Video tour: alertrealty.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1706 3rd Avenue
1706 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1788 sqft
1706 3rd Avenue Available 07/06/20 Sunny + Bright Near Sunset Park in Old Town Longmont! - You will love this location and this house! Hardwood floors throughout, lots of light, and plenty of space! This home has character and amenities, including a

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
4730 Devonshire Street
4730 Devonshire Street, Gunbarrel, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2500 sqft
4730 Devonshire Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful, spacious 5 bedroom family home in the Heatherwood Neighborhood - Large trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard, and a corner lot place the property in a beautiful setting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
624 Bross St
624 Bross Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1960 sqft
This beautiful home is just blocks form downtown Longmont, schools, and shopping. Huge yard with sprinklers 1 car garage and large unfinished basement for storage has furnace and wood burning stove. Hardwood floors and eat in kitchen nook.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Niwot, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niwot renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

