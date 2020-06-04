4321 Ames St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Denver Highlands Farmhouse - Property Id: 41446



Turn of the century bungalow on the edge of West Highlands. Walking distance to Tennyson shopping district, Lakeside Amusement Park, Berkeley Lake and dog park, and so much more.



Huge lot, great for those who love having space to garden. The back yard is shared with the carriage house, which is on the property.



Great area with friendly neighbours and convenient shopping nearby.



Available June 1.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41446

