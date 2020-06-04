All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 4321 Ames St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CO
/
4321 Ames St.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4321 Ames St.

4321 Ames Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4321 Ames Street, Mountain View, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

dogs allowed
dog park
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Denver Highlands Farmhouse - Property Id: 41446

Turn of the century bungalow on the edge of West Highlands. Walking distance to Tennyson shopping district, Lakeside Amusement Park, Berkeley Lake and dog park, and so much more.

Huge lot, great for those who love having space to garden. The back yard is shared with the carriage house, which is on the property.

Great area with friendly neighbours and convenient shopping nearby.

Available June 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41446
Property Id 41446

(RLNE5808384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Ames St. have any available units?
4321 Ames St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CO.
What amenities does 4321 Ames St. have?
Some of 4321 Ames St.'s amenities include dogs allowed, dog park, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Ames St. currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Ames St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Ames St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4321 Ames St. is pet friendly.
Does 4321 Ames St. offer parking?
No, 4321 Ames St. does not offer parking.
Does 4321 Ames St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Ames St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Ames St. have a pool?
No, 4321 Ames St. does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Ames St. have accessible units?
No, 4321 Ames St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Ames St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 Ames St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 Ames St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 Ames St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COEdgewater, COShaw Heights, COApplewood, COFederal Heights, COWelby, CO
Commerce City, COGolden, COSheridan, COGlendale, CODakota Ridge, COGreenwood Village, COHolly Hills, COSuperior, COColumbine, COKen Caryl, COLouisville, COLafayette, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College